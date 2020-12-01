After years of setbacks, Ketchum’s proposed Bluebird Village workforce housing development has been named a recipient of competitive 9 percent tax credits from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association’s 2021 Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, the city announced Tuesday.
The tax credit award will deliver $1 million per year over the ten-year life of the instrument, allowing the 56-unit project to move forward at the current Ketchum City Hall site on East Avenue. It aims to serve low-income earners and households earning between $16,000 and $60,900 per year.
“This [tax credit award] will enable the development to … utilize several other funding sources, including 4% tax credits, tax exempt bonds, solar tax credits, City of Ketchum in-lieu housing funds and the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency,” the city stated in a Tuesday press release.
Last December, the project landed among IHFA’s top-scoring group of applicants but fell short due to construction cost. The year before, it was unable to achieve a top score because of its location, city spokeswoman Lisa Enourato said. Ketchum’s last development to receive the tax credit award was the 32-unit Northwood Place in 2009.
Bluebird Village’s preliminary concept consists of two three-story buildings, with “one floor of parking, storage, management, amenity, and commercial space” in each building, according to the city. Unit sizes will range from one to three bedrooms and the development will contain an outdoor community patio and indoor exercise space.
“Our service workers, nurses, firefighters, teachers and other Ketchum workers will now have the chance to live where they work,” said Mayor Neil Bradshaw, who ran his campaign on the pursuit of affordable housing. “The character of Ketchum is not just about buildings, it’s about the people who live here and contribute to everyday life. I look forward to the vibrancy Bluebird Village will create in the downtown.”
Low-income housing tax credits are administered on a statewide level by the Housing and Finance Association and a federal level by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The credits are crucial to working in affordable housing in high-cost areas, according to Bluebird Village developer Greg Dunfield of Seattle-based GMD Development.
“Getting approval on tax credits for Ketchum has been challenging. This was our third attempt in as many years and our perseverance has finally paid off,” Dunfield stated.
Charles Friedman of Ketchum Community Development Corporation, the project’s sponsor, said he was pleased with the news.
“We’re excited to be part of the solution towards affordable housing for Ketchum’s workforce,” he said Tuesday.
