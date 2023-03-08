Black Bear Cub

A black bear cub along Warm Springs Road on Monday, July 18, 2022.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Soon, Ketchum’s bears will have to look a little harder for their favorite human-made meals.

On Monday, the Ketchum City Council discussed initial plans to distribute wildlife-proof trash cans that will decrease bear-human interactions and make things safer for both the people and the animals. The cans have a special latch and lid that are too much for animals to figure out, according to city staff.

The cans have been tested by a handful of members in the community for a few months, including Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton and City Administrator Jade Riley. If the city implements the proposed 90 gallon wildlife sealed cans citywide, rates in Ketchum will increase $13.08 per quarter, plus a one time delivery fee of about $35, according to Clear Creek Disposal owner Mike Goitiandia. Clear Creek is responsible for waste management in Ketchum.

