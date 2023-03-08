Soon, Ketchum’s bears will have to look a little harder for their favorite human-made meals.
On Monday, the Ketchum City Council discussed initial plans to distribute wildlife-proof trash cans that will decrease bear-human interactions and make things safer for both the people and the animals. The cans have a special latch and lid that are too much for animals to figure out, according to city staff.
The cans have been tested by a handful of members in the community for a few months, including Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton and City Administrator Jade Riley. If the city implements the proposed 90 gallon wildlife sealed cans citywide, rates in Ketchum will increase $13.08 per quarter, plus a one time delivery fee of about $35, according to Clear Creek Disposal owner Mike Goitiandia. Clear Creek is responsible for waste management in Ketchum.
Hamilton said she thinks the cans are a good idea, but has had some trouble getting used to them.
“I was using a smaller trash can before this, and this new one is hard to fit in my small driveway,” she said. “I think there should be the option for a smaller can, because not everyone will be able to [accommodate] this one.”
Goitiandia said the only problem with smaller cans is overflow, which prevents the lids from shutting, defeating the purpose of the wildlife-proof features. Additionally, he said it is harder for the company to manage.
“What will end up happening is someone asks for one size can in the summer and another in the winter, and it’ll just create unnecessary complications,” he said.
Much of the discussion came to whether the cans should be distributed throughout Ketchum, or just Warm Springs. Warm Springs has more bear interactions than the rest of the city, according to city staff. If the city pursues that option, any home west of Main Street would qualify for a bear-proof container.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw said he is not sure that method would work.
“I think we would have a hard time telling people that they have to get the cans when their neighbors on the other side of the line don’t have to,” he said.
Riley and Hamilton said that the cans aren’t the easiest to use, even if they are better for the community in the long run.
Hamilton said there is a ring between the lid and the body of the can that can freeze shut if water leaks into it.
“I learned the hard way not to put it under a place where water drips,” she said.
“Sometimes it needs a good wack to get it to open,” he said.
He added that, in his experience, the can is heavier than a normal one, difficult to maneuver and a bit tough to operate.
“Because of the bear-proof latch, you can’t open the lid with one hand then put the trash in with the other hand. You need to put the trash down, use both hands to open the can, and then put the trash in,” he said.
Councilman Jim Slanetz was the only councilmember who seemed to favor using fewer cans before eventually backing the citywide approach.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager Terry Thompson explained why he thinks the broader plan would work better.
“Bears don’t recognize boundaries or city streets,” he said. “We see more bears in Warm Springs because of the proximity to the woods. But thinking that bears wouldn’t cross [a street] is invalid—they will go wherever they can find food.”
That reasoning spurred Councilman Michael David to ask if neighboring cities have been contacted about this.
“I know that there can be a whack-a-mole effect with this—have there been any discussions with Sun Valley?” he asked.
Goitiandia said Clear Creek will talk with Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks and city staff next week. For whatever reason, he said, Sun Valley doesn’t have as much of a problem with bear—their problem is elk.
“Sun Valley’s issues with elk actually all started with a resident feeding them, which led to them going in trash cans,” Goitiandia said.
Riley said the next step is for the city to send out a questionnaire. The questionnaire will be out this week, and will ask residents about the price point, whether citywide or Warm Springs-only option is better, and if one or two sizes of cart should be offered.
If after this survey the city determines that just outfitting Warm Springs is better, rates will increase by a little more than $10 per quarter for all citizens in Ketchum.
“If the rate is going to go up and be spread across everyone, everyone should get one too,” Councilwoman Amanda Breen said.
At the end of the day, none of this will matter if people don’t take the necessary precautions, Goitiandia said.
“These are only wildlife proof if they are used correctly.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In