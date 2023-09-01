The long awaited Appellation Hotel, slated to fill the hole at the southern entrance to Ketchum dug more than a decade ago, will begin construction in mid-September, per project developer Jack Bariteau and city Planning and Building Department Director Morgan Landers.
“We are geared up to start in the middle of September, but [the city is] not quite sure yet whether they will be ready to issue the permit,” Bariteau told the Express in mid August.
Landers said in an Aug. 17 interview that the permit will be issued soon, and that the hotel should still be able to start their work in the middle of the month. Landers added that this project has followed a normal time table for review.
Bariteau said that after the public hearings with the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council ended in March, the development team had five months to submit a building permit application, which they did in late June. The city replied to them in three and a half weeks, which Landers said fits the department’s usual schedule.
“The whole objective is to get this thing built. Well, we’re ready,” Bariteau said.
The hotel project started in June 2008, when the applicant team received approval for a project known as Hotel Ketchum (not to be confused with a downtown hotel that has since taken the same name). The late 2000s recession caused plans to stall. Eventually, the project, at that point known as the Harriman Hotel, was approved.
The Ketchum City Council then approved a number of extensions and amendments to the agreed-upon terms, most notably to the timeline of the project. The empty hole at the entrance of town soon became the butt of local jokes and an infamous landmark in its own right.
The most recent extension was a 2018 amendment to the development agreement, which included a condition requiring proof of construction financing for the project and a $453,000 site restoration bond.
In November 2020, the city deemed the Harriman Hotel in breach of the 2018 development agreement for failure to provide proof of project financing. A 60-day “cure” period was initiated to meet the financing terms of the agreement.
That same month, attorneys from the applicant team took legal action against the city, filing a $100 million tort claim. A tort claim is a notice filed outside of court alleging a “tort”—or civil wrongdoing—and typically demands damages for that wrongdoing. A notice of tort claim essentially gives a public agency notification that the claimant has a formal complaint and—if the matter is not resolved to the claimant’s satisfaction outside of court—it could ultimately file a lawsuit against the agency.
The city voided the development agreement and all associated permits in January 2021. When the development agreement became null, it effectively set Bariteau back to square one.
Then, in June 2022, Ketchum announced that Bariteau would be dropping the tort claim against them, and that he had found a new financier for the project. The two parties reached agreement on the following terms:
- Require the developer to return to the Planning and Zoning Commission to apply for amendments to previous approvals to modify the project. The process would include public testimony.
- Require commencement of construction by May 1, 2023, or five months after issuance of a building permit, whichever is later.
- Release all claims alleged against the city in Harriman Hotel’s $100 million tort claim.
- Set terms for pursuit of project amendments, settlement of litigation and claims, site restoration and screening of the project property.
The financier is Andy Blank, whose family has been in and around Ketchum and Sun Valley since the 1970s.
Bariteau said that his team was able to persuade Blank because of their unique business plan and Blank’s willingness to contribute to the community.
“We are shooting for a luxury market that we don’t think is supplied here, even by the resort,” he said.
This comes as another project backed by Bariteau—at First Avenue and Fourth Street—wraps up construction. A portion of that project will at some point provide housing for Appellation employees. Now, it houses tenants at a variety of income levels working a host of different jobs around town. Bariteau emphasized that this project was not done with any public funding or tax credits.
“Nobody from the city has ever [publicly] acknowledged the fact that we’ve done [that],” he said.
The project is made largely of mass timber, a wood material that is strong enough to support large buildings, even skyscrapers.
The market-rate penthouses within this project—as with the rest of the mixed-use developments in town, according to Bariteau—are what support the rest of the project and make it all possible. Earlier this summer, the Ketchum City Council and the Planning and Building Department analyzed their year-old interim building ordinance intended to increase the amount of dense, mixed-use buildings in the community core in an attempt to create a new permanent ordinance that will be put in place this fall. During that presentation, Landers said that the city’s research shows that the claim about penthouses is true: They are essential to these projects.
Even as the city looks to loosen their grip on the limits of penthouses around town, developing mixed-use projects is difficult right now. Bariteau said that the First and Fourth building is four to six months behind schedule due to supply chain issues and labor shortages. The cost of the project has risen by $2.5-$3 million since building began last year. Most projects, Bariteau said, can be expected to rise by around 5% over the course of construction. The First and Fourth project has gone up 19%
“And I have heard of projects elsewhere in the country that have risen 25-30%,” Bariteau said.
The trouble with his hotel started in 2008 when the financial markets collapsed.
“We got the approvals for this project on Sept. 15, 2008. That morning, Lehman Brothers went under and the whole world changed right there,” Bariteau said. “The financial markets came to a grinding halt.”
The hotel was close, yet again, to being built in 2016 until financial supporters backed out at the last minute, Bariteau said. At that point, Bariteau got an extension on the building permit from the city. As part of the deal, the development team agreed to bury power lines that ran from state Highway 75 past the Gem Streets and up to the beginning of Main Street. That project was finished in 2019.
Bariteau is occupying one of the penthouses at First and Fourth and is in the process of moving in. His living room is dotted with various possessions still wrapped from the moving company. As he looked over what will one day be a wet bar, he thought of the perfect example to encapsulate the trouble he and other developers have had in recent years.
In the First and Fourth building “I’ve been asking the contractor where the three-quarter inch glass is for the shelves on the wet bar,” he said. “Apparently, right now there is a shortage of three-quarter inch thick glass. Most of this goes back to these factories only running at 50-60% worker efficiency,” he said, something that has been an issue since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bariteau’s wet bar—but, he hopes, not his hotel—will be delayed a little longer. ￼
"Time is money." It seems there would be an accounting for 'actual accumulated costs' beyond that of ordinary labor and material costs associated with years of political delay over development proposals. Extraordinary costs created in legal litigation, change orders and design sacrifice are included in the price of the finished product. You know... marketability; sustainability.
In other words, from low income housing through high end hotel rooms, prices are greatly inflated by politics. I will throw a number out. All Blaine County basic market pricing is inflated 30% due to political delay and obstruction. Your guess is as good as mine... throw a number out!
With all due respect, Hailey has actually been responsive to our housing needs. Bellevue has been busy filling their Main Street with excavator and commercial lawn mover companies and Ketchum has been...totally missing in action. Belleveue is a joke and Ketchum/Sun Valley NIMBYs are hoping that Blaine County will fill the mid valley with mobile home parks (i.e., the meadows) and tiny homes to serve their servant needs.
That’s a bit of a stretch. Where do you think the lowest paid jobs are—-servicing the tourists.
You seem to imply all of the delays were the responsibility of the City Council. Isn't it true that the developer couldn't secure financing?
"A luxury market not even supplied by the resort"? Who will that bring to town?
That statement could best be described as obfuscation. This area reflects the success of the ski resort and the foresight and investment by the three owners. I would guess that three out of every four jobs in the valley area either directly or indirectly a result of the resort.
The rendition of the hotel provided by the City is a bit misleading--where is the Marriott on the other side of the Street?
This project has had it's share of ailments and conflicts, too numerous to list here. Are they all coincidences, or a reflection of the developer's acumen and integrity? I'm not one to say. What I will say, though is, all of those conflicts could be forgiven if the project embodied Ketchum's essence in its styling and mission(spoiler: it does not). This hotel will be the FIRST thing drivers see as they round the corner into town. Does it serve as a welcoming symbol into our community? Ketchum has prided itself on not being just another cookie cutter Vail Aspen Park City, but rather a vibrant town of people who genuinely call this place home. The new building next to Gold Mine captures this theme beautifully while still being luxurious. The rendering of Jack's box represents the pursuit of profit above soul. These buildings will be here for 70+ years - think about that.
I think about that all the time. The 4th story on Bluebird is about to go up--another box in Ketchum. Given the zoning code and how it is applied, the box is the future for Ketchum buildings. It is legal, and it is the most economic project. If we don't want boxes, we need to fix the zoning code. The Comprehensive Plan update process began on August 29. You can see a recording of the meeting. There are two factions in City Hall. One that wants to address the box issue (P&Z Chair Morrow, Councillor Hamilton) and one that I interpret is all for more boxes as fast as possible, and perhaps even bigger ones (Mayor Bradshaw, Councillor Breen)--watch the session and come to your own conclusion. As much as you @powder seem to dislike this hotel, have you seen what the Council has approved for across the street? They gave waivers to an out of state developer to build a 6 story Marriott. Under the zoning code it would not have been possible, yet the Council waived the zoning code to let a Marriott come to Ketchum.
Perry, you sound a lot like a classic Ketchum NIMBY. Either you need to provide housing for your servants or accept the fact that people the people who serve your meals, mow your lawn or clean your laundry deserve something more than a mobile home south of your neighborhood.
If you were given $10mm to build housing, would you rather have 50 units in the heart of Ketchum, or 100 units just outside of it? I'm in my 20's and all of my friends would benefit from affordable housing. Not a single one will be able to stay at Bluebird because the demand outstrips it's limited supply. Give me more units, and we'll take the bus or the bikepath in to work. Seems simple - no?
In cities and coastal areas throughout the world the same issue exists. The wealthy thrive and the workers are forced to drive to work. Fortunately, there is a local bus system that can be used to get workers around. Certainly there isn't the parking opportunity.
I don’t really have a lawn and I do my own laundry. I’m the only candidate for mayor who had an actual plan for building workforce housing (instead of the retiree housing we are getting). I don’t see you at any city council meetings or doing anything to address any of the issues facing the valley. At least I’m trying.
It doesn't seem to matter what most of us think. This City Council is bound and determined to alter the ambiance of Ketchum forever. Just as the Aspen folks have.
Anyone having trouble finding parking this summer? Why isn't that a major concern for this Council? All the retailers were so happy to support building six story boxes they forgot to consider that the congestion has led many of us to shop in Hailey. Ha!
Of you ask anyone on the Council, they will tell you there is no parking problem in Ketchum. Indeed, they believe there are too many parking spaces. They plan to take away a lot of them. All the parking in Main Street? To Māyor pus rough the plan to get that eliminated next year. The parking lots at Washington and Leadville? Going to be developed. The two traffic studies the Council paid for? Tossed in the trash. If you think it’s bad now, you have seen anything. More density with less parking is the mantra in city hall.
@powhound, you should run for council. You seem to have more sense than the current regime. Have you seen the tenant preference policy for Bluebird? it puts retirees toward the top of the line. Last time I looked, Ketchum doesn’t lack retirees. it lacks a workforce. Building more units for the same money and targeting workers for it seems to make sense, no? Not in Ketchum City Hall. They are city on acres of land at the south end of town, and several lots in the industrial Park. But they have prioritized the most expensive lots with the highest building costs for “affordable housing.” Then they redefined “workforce” to include people who choose not to work (read the Housing Action Plan). I no longer listen to what they say. I watch what they do. And it stinks. Aspen has a lot of housing financed the same way as Bluebird. By law, they cannot require a tenant to work. Guess the average age of a tenant is in that housing? A lot closer to my age than to yours. Our Comprehensive Plan calls for the City to attract more young people with families to Ketchum. Instead, they have squeezed them out to maximize the amount of short-term rentals for AirBNB. And they are about to pass an ordinance to make even more short-term rentals. Everything they do promotes the interests of people who make money from tourists, rather than promoting the quality of life for the people who live and work in Ketchum.
Powder Hound - Bravo!
"Landers said that the city’s research shows that the claim about penthouses is true: They are essential to these projects."
Someone should tell that to both the Council and P&Z, where members regularly disparage market rate units as a source of subsidy for affordable housing.
The Council also committed a year ago to review the in lieu of fee in a year. As Mr Bariteau's comments indicate, that fee is lower than market.
Yes, typical of developers to want high end pricing for the penthouses. And the City Council buys this. For all the angst around "affordable" housing, the City Council continues to support high end housing....oh, the mendacity of these people!
What are your ideas to fund affordable housing? Flip tax? illegal in Idaho. Vacant home tax? Also illegal. Income tax? Illegal for cities. They have two options, the LOT and a requirement to build affordable units (or pay a fee in lieu of that) to build a box rather than a nice building. Instead of raising the LOT on tourists, the COuncil proposed and the voters approved, to a sales tax that is no only paid by tourists, but by residents. And they have not revisited the well below market in lieu of fee like they said they would. Guess where almost all of the last several year of in lieu of fee has gone? To a for profit developer. To build housing where retirees are a preferred class of tenant. Watch what they do, not what they say.
The answer to "affordable" housing is to build apartments and condos south of Ketchum. Then enhance the public transportation system. Throughout history, as an area becomes more and more attractive, prices go up and affordable housing is found in contiguous communities. There is no affordable housing in places like Aspen, Vail, Malibu, Newport Beach, San Francisco (although that's changing...), areas of Seattle, the coast of Oregon and on and on.
Taxes should not be used to fund affordable housing. Either on tourists or residents. Government should not be involved. Look at Ketchum, P&Z essentially has restrictions which preserve the nature of the town. Then these are waived by a City Council that does not represent the residents of the area. One Council person even remarked that she was not elected to implement the wishes of the people, but rather to implement her own ideas on what is needed or wanted.
