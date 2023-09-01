Harriman Hotel, Dec. 2021 (copy)

The site of the planned Appellation Hotel, seen here in 2001, was formerly a rustic shopping center with two restaurants. Excavation of the site started in 2016 and construction fully stalled in 2020.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The long awaited Appellation Hotel, slated to fill the hole at the southern entrance to Ketchum dug more than a decade ago, will begin construction in mid-September, per project developer Jack Bariteau and city Planning and Building Department Director Morgan Landers.

“We are geared up to start in the middle of September, but [the city is] not quite sure yet whether they will be ready to issue the permit,” Bariteau told the Express in mid August.

Landers said in an Aug. 17 interview that the permit will be issued soon, and that the hotel should still be able to start their work in the middle of the month. Landers added that this project has followed a normal time table for review.

appellation hotel1.jpg

A rendering of the Appellation hotel as seen from from state Highway 75.

