A public-private partnership is entering its third summer of hands-on work to rehabilitate the forests of Bald Mountain and surrounding areas in an effort spearheaded by regional experts to help the Wood River Valley’s prized peak withstand trying natural conditions seen over the past decade and a half.
The Bald Mountain Stewardship Project began on-mountain efforts in 2021 to reduce loads and fire risk, restore forest health and protect and enhance recreation opportunities on Baldy.
Efforts continue this summer on the mountain, which remains challenged by years of dry weather, said Sun Valley Resort’s Mountain Strategic Advisor Peter Stearns.
“The changing conditions were two major fires and eight years of drought, as well as climate change,” he said. “That made a big difference. They’re all intertwined, and all stressed out the forest and made it more vulnerable.”
Zach Poff is the Sawtooth National Forest’s Partnership Coordinator. He has directed many of the efforts to link funding sources throughout the community to the project, as well as distributing excess timber in the Wood For Life program, which donates felled trees to local indigenous tribes. So far, wood has gone to the Duck Valley Shoshone-Paiute reservation and the Shoshone-Bannock reservation at Fort Hall.
“We’re continuing the project we have for at least the next two to three years,” he said of the Wood For Life program. “And plan on continuing this program to the greatest extent we can.”
Poff said that gathering funding has been a challenge but that members of the community have stepped up to fill in the gaps.
“What we’ve been able to do [has been thanks to] our partners of the National Forest Foundation. We relied heavily on our community, and they were extremely involved in this as well,” he said. “Community dollars supplement it with some of the other work we were doing, like the cost of hauling that material. Duck Valley is 400 miles away.”
Poff said that this program has been spurred by recent national legislation.
“The short answer to that is: there’s a couple of things that have come out in the past couple of years. Bipartisan infrastructure law put a lot of emphasis on different forest health treatments, and so I think it really was just the right time in my place,” he said.
Many of the significant private contributions also triggered the ability for the NFF, Bureau of Land Management and the National Forest Service to garner more public funds that “require you to have some skin in the game already,” according to Stearns. He said that some members of the community have been “shaking the local trees [so people] realize how important this is.”
Josh Rodriguez, Intermountain Program Manager at the National Forest Foundation, said that the entire project started because of community concern.
“It started out as a grassroots thing and has been built up to [this] since then,” he said. “I think there’s a recognition that quality is the centerpiece of that community and everybody is really on board with protecting it.”
Since Rodriguez joined in January, the organizations have been able to agree to contracts for the work for this summer, which includes 91 acres of thinning and 100 acres of planting in the Cold Springs area. The thinning will allow for wood to be donated in the Wood For Life Program, which supplies 25 loads each to the Shoshone-Bannock and Shoshone-Paiute tribes this year. The Shoshone-Paiute tribes have already received 30 loads this year, according to Rodriguez.
Stearns said Baldy has been subject to forest health projects since before he arrived at Sun Valley Resort more than four decades ago.
“We’ve been doing, you know, forest health treatments for the 43 years that I’ve been here and and before that,” he said. “Generally, the Forest Service shouldered the burden and took responsibility for a lot of the forest health and vegetation management within our permit area here. Our focus has always just been we’re just running a business on public land.”
He said they have relied greatly on their partners, whose expertise has been used to quell bug invasions and lessen the risk of fires.
In 2018, the involved parties conducted an environmental assessment on a large area around Bald Mountain and identified issues that might arise from an environmental standpoint during these projects.
“There’s a number of different components that we’re looking at. We’re looking at what’s the best area for forest health, what’s the best area for fuel reduction, among other things,” he said.
Strategic thinning also allows for pockets of better skiing, a welcomed by-product of the work.
“The main thing is the three pillars that we stand on,” Stearns said. “Forest health, fire resiliency and recreational benefit, which is so important to everybody who lives here. So, as long as everything is focused on those three priorities, that’s how we do it in a respectful way.”
As far as the actual method undertaken to clear the trees, the team uses a “cut-to-length” technique, which treats each tree individually in order to create the most harmonious system. Crews patrol the woods and identify what needs to be taken out.
A given area may go up for sale, in which case the owner hires a contractor who uses what is called a tethered forward, which works on steep slopes and is as minimally impactful as possible. Workers haul the wood down the mountain using the road system used for the lift expansion project.
Stearns said that traditional logging methods weren’t working for the resort because “what they end up doing is taking as many merchantable trees as they can out and take them to the mills and sell them for lumber to build homes.”
He added that the state did that just south of here and that it provided some much needed funding for worthy endeavors like public schools. Traditionally, a lumber company may take as much as 70% of the trees in a given area out—good for logging, not good for growth in the Wood River Valley.
“Where you see clear cuts in Oregon, and in other areas where their forest can replenish sooner than here you know, [that works] but here, that kind of high desert takes 200 years to grow a tree [to that size],” he said.
Stearns said that, for a long time, the Bald Mountain Stewardship Project was bogged down by the processes. “Because we have a responsibility to operate in a safe and responsible manner. The analogy I use is we were digging a trench with a spoon for a while,” he said. “The two big fires—the Castle Rock fire in 2007 and Beaver Creek fire in 2012—created an additional forest health issue.”
Beetle infestations and dwarf mistletoe growth also plagued the sites, although those problems are being managed more effectively now by the forest team.
In addition to Wood For Life, other wood will be sold to local firewood sellers, home builders and more. Firewood sales will be reinvested into the Bald Mountain Stewardship Project in 2023.
“So, there’s a component that will go into the local economy as well,” Rodriguez said.
Stearns said that the delegation of work on Baldy has always been complex.
There are always challenges with interagency communication. “BLM has different tools at their disposal than the Forest Service does and funding comes from different places, whether it’s the Department of Interior with BLM or the Department of Agriculture with the Forest Service,” he said.
“So, [the resort] operates under a special-use permit and that’s been our focus: managing our little yard for the most part,” Stearns added.
Stearns said that there haven’t been any instances of overlap, when an area might have been thinned one year just to be cut the next. Last year, they cleared dozens of acres in Warm Springs, for example, all tracked by a master plan that the agencies use to keep track of what they want to do. In the past three years, 93 acres of new tree skiing has been opened up, with another 65 acres set to open in Frenchman’s and Warm Springs in the coming seasons.
Ultimately, the goal is to keep the forest healthy for the next generation. Rodriguez, Poff and Stearns said the goal is to ensure a healthy Bald Mountain 50 or 100 years down the road.
“We want everyone to think, ‘It skis great,’ and find out that it’s the best treatment [for the environment] 100 years from now,” Stearns said. ￼
