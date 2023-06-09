A public-private partnership is entering its third summer of hands-on work to rehabilitate the forests of Bald Mountain and surrounding areas in an effort spearheaded by regional experts to help the Wood River Valley’s prized peak withstand trying natural conditions seen over the past decade and a half.

The Bald Mountain Stewardship Project began on-mountain efforts in 2021 to reduce loads and fire risk, restore forest health and protect and enhance recreation opportunities on Baldy.

Efforts continue this summer on the mountain, which remains challenged by years of dry weather, said Sun Valley Resort’s Mountain Strategic Advisor Peter Stearns.

