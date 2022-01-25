The city of Ketchum and the Sawtooth Avalanche Center cut the ribbon on a brand new avalanche search practice park at Atkinson Park Friday.
The area, named the Ketchum Beacon Training Park, comprises eight targets spread through the outfield of the park’s lower softball field. The public is welcome to come practice searches from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
The park has built in transmitters and targets, but searchers will have to bring their own beacons, shovels, and probes. A sign with search tips and instructions is located at the base of the park.
This project has been in the works for about six months, according to John Kearney, Ketchum director of recreation. The entire system, which will be removed seasonally when the snow melts, cost about $5,000. It is the third of its kind in the area, joining avalanche practice parks on Bald Mountain and Baker Creek.
Kearney sees this as a great opportunity for the community to hone valuable safety skills at an easily accessible location.
“Your beacon is your lifeline when you’re backcountry skiing in avalanche terrain,” he said. “And so what [this park] does is gives you a simulated kind of area to work with. It’s better to do it here than it is at 10,000 feet on a 35-degree slope.” ￼
