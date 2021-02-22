Christina Potters Rink, the annual temporary skating rink made atop a flooded soccer field in Ketchum's Atkinson Park, will close for the season on Monday, city spokeswoman Lisa Enourato told the Idaho Mountain Express.
The rink was open for 74 days in 2020-21, its second-longest season to date.
A weather station along Warm Springs Road just northwest of the park hit highs of 45 degrees on Monday, matching the warmest temperatures of the winter so far.
