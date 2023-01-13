Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
January 13, 2023
Tanya Zaccardi moved into the Lift Tower Lodge in Ketchum in the fall. “There’s a lot of nice families here, and a lot of people like me, who are just trying to figure out where we’ll go next, I suppose,” she said.
The organizational and clerical tasks Tanya Zaccardi has been given at the Best Western Hotel in Ketchum aren’t the most challenging work the former behavioral specialist has ever done, but it’s fulfilling in other ways.
“It’s very meditative,” she said. “Those simple tasks are consistent and therapeutic. It’s kind of just soothing for the soul, and has helped integrate me back into place.”
Zaccardi said she recently left an abusive relationship that ended with intervention from the authorities and support from local nonprofits like The Advocates, based in Hailey. Following the Blaine County Housing Authority’s work to revitalize the formerly decrepit Lift Tower Lodge, Zaccardi is starting fresh in an affordable, safe living space.
“Blaine County Housing Authority, the hotel and The Advocates have all played a really big role in [my recovery], as well as law enforcement,” she said. “They get lots of kudos for just being proactive and really paying attention to my needs.”
As a tenant since this fall, Zaccardi pays less than $800 a month at the Lodge, less than just about any other rental property available in Blaine County, let alone Ketchum.
“The cheap rent has made it a lot easier to save up. It’s actually affordable housing,” she said.
Zaccardi said she knows plenty of people around the valley who could use accommodations like hers. The region’s well-known and often-discussed housing crisis led to the creation of last year’s Ketchum’s Housing Action Plan, which aims to develop new affordable housing, preserve the affordable units that exist and bring some existing market-rate or under-used units into the affordable-housing pool. Through analysis, Ketchum determined that it needs to develop, preserve or convert 660-980 affordable, workforce units over the next decade or so.
Part of the plan is to revitalize underutilized structures like the Lift Tower Lodge.
In June, the Housing Authority’s Interim Director Sarah Michael detailed the process that went into repairing the hotel, more than half of which was not in use due to a sewer issue.
“I went to the city of Ketchum, and said, ‘We have a sewer problem and an emergency housing problem. Would you help the Housing Authority?’” she said.
Ketchum decided to provide $18,000 for improvements. The Housing Authority covered the rest of the renovations, which totaled about $33,000. Those improvements included repainting and refurbishing a garden and a communal washer and dryer and kitchen space, essential fixes considering the units are limited to microwaves and mini-fridges. Now, for the first time in nearly a decade, all 14 rooms at the Lodge are full.
Zaccardi has embraced the community aspect of the Lift Tower Lodge, which she said has begun to thrive since the updates to the property. There have been a handful of barbecues on the communal deck. Most residents operate on their own schedule, so there isn’t much overlap in the kitchen, but that everyone does their part to keep the facility clean and in order.
As for the garden, Zaccardi said that she wasn’t around for the planting early last year, but that she helped water and maintain the community’s lettuce, herbs, onions and sunflowers. Anyone is welcome to plant things in the garden, and anyone is welcome to take from it.
“It brought a good feeling to the building,” she said. “The garden is for everybody, and everyone feels welcome.”
Little things like watering the plants in the community garden and stocking shelves at the nearby Best Western have given Zaccardi much needed confidence on her road to recovery.
“Domestic violence situations make you question everything. I really wasn’t sure what my aptitude was anymore,” said Zaccardi, who reads works by Dostoevsky, Kafka, and Kierkegaard in her free time, and is considering writing a novel of her own.
“The hotel and the Lift Tower Lodge have played such a huge role in making me feel safe and supported. They’ve both been very empowering places for me. I needed the [job at the] hotel, but they needed me, too,” she said.
Zaccardi has been at the Lodge since this fall, when she returned from a summer of healing with a close family member. She traveled around the Sawtooth Mountains north of Ketchum for six weeks, visiting campgrounds and old mining sites with her godfather, who used to mine for a living.
As for future plans, Zaccardi is more than happy with the everyday ritual she has at this point.
“It’s allowed me to just take a breath and know I’m in a safe place,” she said.
She will continue to work and live in the community she loves, alongside neighbors she respects and trusts.
Often, while working, Zaccardi will think of the novel she wants to write and what it will represent.
“I want it to be about surviving tough times and prevailing through them and seeing how these things can sometimes be a glass half full situation,” she said. “Even though it is devastating and traumatic, it’s real growth, and some really special things can arise through these experiences.”
