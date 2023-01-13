The organizational and clerical tasks Tanya Zaccardi has been given at the Best Western Hotel in Ketchum aren’t the most challenging work the former behavioral specialist has ever done, but it’s fulfilling in other ways.

“It’s very meditative,” she said. “Those simple tasks are consistent and therapeutic. It’s kind of just soothing for the soul, and has helped integrate me back into place.”

Zaccardi said she recently left an abusive relationship that ended with intervention from the authorities and support from local nonprofits like The Advocates, based in Hailey. Following the Blaine County Housing Authority’s work to revitalize the formerly decrepit Lift Tower Lodge, Zaccardi is starting fresh in an affordable, safe living space.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments