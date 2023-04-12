The sun was shining, birds were chirping and champagne was flowing at Saturday’s Baldy Bash, held each spring to celebrate the end of Sun Valley’s lift-accessed ski season. This year, a particularly amazing winter called for a celebration of the same scale, and everyone from the headlining band to the costume-clad babies acted accordingly.

Despite a banner base of snow, Sun Valley closed the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain on Sunday to allow enough time to take down the Challenger and Greyhawk lifts and install two new ones, along with an enlarged patio off of the Warm Springs lodge. River Run will wrap its season this weekend.

Morale on Saturday was high, though, as skiers and boarders ripped through the slush in Hawaiian shirts and sharp-angled sunglasses, taking periodic breaks to sip drinks brought from home or bought from the bar. By the end of the day, the brick patio behind Challenger looked like the tailgating lot at an SEC football game—with lawn chairs, beer cans and various chips and dips dotting the landscape as far as the eye could see.

23-04-12-sun-valley-party-roland-27.jpg

Ketchum resident Alvar Singstar spreads his wings during Saturday's Baldy Bash. 
23-04-12-sun-valley-party-roland-52.jpg

The Challenger's ticket crew gets in the festive spirit at the Baldy Bash. 
23-04-12-sun-valley-party-roland-2.jpg

Skiers mingle around the top of the Challenger lift. Many signed the terminal to commemorate it's last weekend spinning. 
23-04-12-sun-valley-party-roland-17.jpg

Father Chris and son Brooks Robinson enjoy the party.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments