The sun was shining, birds were chirping and champagne was flowing at Saturday’s Baldy Bash, held each spring to celebrate the end of Sun Valley’s lift-accessed ski season. This year, a particularly amazing winter called for a celebration of the same scale, and everyone from the headlining band to the costume-clad babies acted accordingly.
Despite a banner base of snow, Sun Valley closed the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain on Sunday to allow enough time to take down the Challenger and Greyhawk lifts and install two new ones, along with an enlarged patio off of the Warm Springs lodge. River Run will wrap its season this weekend.
Morale on Saturday was high, though, as skiers and boarders ripped through the slush in Hawaiian shirts and sharp-angled sunglasses, taking periodic breaks to sip drinks brought from home or bought from the bar. By the end of the day, the brick patio behind Challenger looked like the tailgating lot at an SEC football game—with lawn chairs, beer cans and various chips and dips dotting the landscape as far as the eye could see.
This year’s celebration included a tinge of nostalgia, as skiers tipped their caps and toasted the retirement of Grayhawk and, in particular, Challenger chairlifts.
“I’m sad to see it go, it’s been such an epic lift for a long time,” said Ethan McKee, a local skier. “I’m excited for the six-pack though, and the faster times to the top.”
The plan is to bring in two new lifts. The first one will replace the Challenger and Greyhawk, serving as the main Warm Springs lift to the Lookout summit, with a new mid-station unloading dock. The new lift will fit six people, shipping them to the top in eight minutes—five minutes faster than the outgoing Challenger lift could. The second lift will be called the Flying Squirrel. It will hold four people and deposit them atop Picabo’s Street, near the Frenchman’s chairlift and Flying Squirrel run.
As for how long the ski season should last, McKee’s view was simple: “Until there is no more snow on the mountain!”
Steven Matecki is a fifty year veteran of Bald Mountain. He has owned a house in Sun Valley with his wife since the early 2010s. He said he understands why the mountain is getting set to close, even with all the snow still on the hill.
“They need to start the new chair, because it’ll take awhile” he said.
“When do they do that,” his wife, Peg, asked.
“Monday!” said Steve with a laugh.
Steve Matecki said he thinks the town should bring in more bands and entertainment acts. He fondly recalled one weeklong event from decades past.
“They used to have flight attendants here for an event every year,” he said with a grin. Peg told him to get back to discussing skiing. He said he thinks the parties can get back to 70s- and 80s-level raucousness with an improved patio.
This year’s party had an old-school flair. The headliner of the Baldy Bash was a funk band named The California Honeydrops, which brought a full brass section and long, groovy jams. Their manager said that the band likes to involve the audience and get them moving, which the lead singer did plenty. He crooned pretty well, too, with a number of octave-climbing solos that had the audience cheering for more.
Baird, who didn’t give a last name, was enjoying the music from a lawn chair propped up in the back of a pickup truck in the Edelweiss parking lot, just across the street from the lodge. This was his 123rd day of the year on Baldy, and he said that “every single day of skiing is the perfect day.”
Baird said he was happy to finally have a true spring day after weeks of cold air and dark skies. As a Warm Springs resident, he was bummed that there won’t be uphill access after the season because of the lift construction. Instead, he’ll hit the backcountry for as long as it’s safe and there is still snow, he said.
“I’m kind of ready for the snow to be gone, though—and I never say that. I have five feet of snow in my yard. I don’t know when I’ll see grass,” he said.
Jef, who also didn’t give a last name, said he has been skiing Baldy for ten years, and has come to love the Greyhawk lift.
“It’s a good quick up-and-down, so I’m sad to see it go,” he said, adding that he would “be shocked,” if the lifts are installed by the start of next season.
Sun Valley Company said that the mid-April closing will allow them to get to work immediately, and, come Monday morning, employees were pulling chairs off the Challenger’s cable. The resort stated its plan is to have the lifts in place for the start of winter 2023-2024. The land is owned by the U.S. Forest Service, so the Sun Valley Company had to obtain Forest Service approval for the work.
Brad Janssen said that the upgrades are positive, although he wishes it didn’t have to impact the closing date.
“I think the current lifts are just fine, but if they want to improve the resort, I’m all for it,” he said, as he peeled off his ski boots with a little more effort than usual. Janssen relished the slushy conditions, calling spring snow one of the highlights of the ski season. Like many, he found himself hoping for a few more days on Baldy.
“I understand why they’re closing now, but there is still so much good snow to ski,” he said.
McKee, the local skier who said that he will miss the Challenger lift, said the highlight of his season came in March.
“Last month, during those crazy storms, I was at the top of the bowls for one of the best days right [when the mountain opened],” he said. “And when the rope dropped, seeing 100 skiers and snowboarders all go for the fresh powder at the same time was amazing.”
A young couple who went by Drew and Ivy said they wait all year for spring conditions.
“Baldy Bash is the best day of the year,” Drew said. “The mountain [and conditions] are unbelievable right now.”
Sage Shoemaker is a young gun who was relegated to a table in the lodge, his right arm supported by a sling.
“I went off one of the big jumps at Dollar and over-rotated on a 360, caught my edge,” he said.
He was waiting for friends to finish their day on the hill and come join the party. Despite the injury, his favorite part of this winter was the park at Dollar.
“It was really good this year,” he said as he tapped away on his phone.
Robby, no last name given, is a visitor from Seattle who was enjoying an IPA in a cup too large to comfortably fit the koozie that was stretched over it.
“I’ve been going here for the last twenty years, and spring skiing is always the most fun, chill time,” he said, although he added that he is most ready for his flag football league back in Seattle to begin again.
Visitors from across the country came to enjoy what was an all-time winter in Sun Valley. Jordan Rundell is from New York, and said he hasn’t been up to ski once on the East Coast this year.
As he spoke with a reporter, The California Honeydrops took the stage and the crowd cheered. A bartender pushed past with a tray of empty pitchers, and a woman carrying a dog in a hat asked where the bathroom is.
“Why would I go there,” Rundell asked, “when I can come here?” ￼
