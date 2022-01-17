The city of Ketchum is “strongly encouraging” citizens who plan to attend public meetings to do so virtually, as the number of COVID-19 cases in Blaine County continues to rise, city spokeswoman Lisa Enourato said Friday.
The City Council, Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency, Traffic Authority, and Arts Commission all have meetings at City Hall this week. Those meetings, along with all others, can be viewed online at ketchumidaho.org/meetings.
Idaho’s open meetings law requires that all public meetings are able to be attended in person, so people can still attend meetings at City Hall. Pursuant to the city's health order, people who go into City Hall must wear a mask. Seating in the city's Community Meeting Room is spaced for six-foot physical distancing.
On Friday, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 794 confirmed and 176 probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, though the real number is likely higher; at that time, the Department of Health and Welfare reported that Idaho had a backlog of 22,000 outstanding positive tests awaiting review and follow-up from local public health districts statewide.
