The blueprints for the proposed Appellation hotel, slated to fill the long-empty hole at the southern entrance to Ketchum, may be sound, but City Council members expressed reservations Monday as to whether the company’s employee housing plan is adequate for the large workforce it will employ.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton explained.
“I encourage the applicant to look into additional employee housing opportunities—I think it’s going to be very difficult to find 93 employees to run this hotel given our current labor shortage,” she said. “Twenty beds might not be enough.”
The development team behind the hotel—headed by developer Jack Bariteau and chief financier Andy Blank, the latter of whom swooped in to help advance the project last summer—has plans to use some units in a mixed-use project across the street from the old Perry’s building as employee housing, as well as some on-site. That project is also being directed by Bariteau, a local developer who has been involved with the Appellation project in its various forms since it started in 2008.
Councilman Michael David echoed Hamilton’s concern about insufficient workforce housing, pointing out that the situation has continued to worsen.
“That is almost word for word what I said to the Limelight [Hotel applicant team] and what [past council members] said to St. Luke’s [development team],” David said. “Please keep that in mind.”
The proposal submitted by the development team during the design review process said that they expect the mix of on-site and off-site housing to be sufficient. The mixed-use project, at the corner of First and Edelweiss avenues, is also backed by Bariteau.
The hotel project started in June 2008, when the applicant team received approval for a project known as Hotel Ketchum (not to be confused with a downtown hotel that has since taken the same name). The late 2000s recession caused plans to stall. Eventually, the project, at this point known as the Harriman Hotel, was approved.
From that point, the City Council approved a number of extensions and amendments to the agreed-upon terms, most notably to the timeline of the project. The empty hole at the entrance of town soon became the butt of local jokes and an infamous landmark in its own right.
The most recent extension was a 2018 amendment to the development agreement, which included a condition requiring proof of construction financing for the project and a $453,000 site restoration bond.
In November 2020, the city deemed Harriman Hotel in breach of the 2018 development agreement for failure to provide proof of project financing. A 60-day “cure” period was initiated to meet the financing terms of the agreement.
That same month, attorneys from the applicant team took legal action against the city, filing a $100 million tort claim. A tort claim is a notice filed outside of court alleging a “tort”—or civil wrongdoing—and typically demands damages for that wrongdoing. A notice of tort claim essentially gives a public agency notification that the claimant has a formal complaint and—if the matter is not resolved to the claimant’s satisfaction outside of court—could ultimately file a lawsuit against the agency.
The city voided the development agreement and all associated permits in January 2021. When the development agreement became null, it effectively set Bariteau back to square one.
Then, in June 2022, Ketchum announced that Bariteau would be dropping the tort claim against them, as he had found a new financier for the project. The two parties reached agreement on the following terms:
- Require the developer to return to the Planning and Zoning Commission to apply for amendments to previous approvals to modify the project. The process would include public testimony.
- Require commencement of construction by May 1, 2023, or five months after issuance of a building permit, whichever is later.
- Release all claims alleged against the city in Harriman Hotel’s $100 million tort claim.
- Set terms for pursuit of project amendments, settlement of litigation and claims, site restoration and screening of the project property.
“As a town, we have had this blemish for quite some time,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “It looks like we’re almost there, but hopefully it will be built and filled before 2028.” ￼
