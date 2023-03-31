appellation hotel1.jpg

A rendering of the Appellation hotel as seen from from state Highway 75.

 Photo Courtesy of the city of Ketchum

The blueprints for the proposed Appellation hotel, slated to fill the long-empty hole at the southern entrance to Ketchum, may be sound, but City Council members expressed reservations Monday as to whether the company’s employee housing plan is adequate for the large workforce it will employ.

Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton explained.

“I encourage the applicant to look into additional employee housing opportunities—I think it’s going to be very difficult to find 93 employees to run this hotel given our current labor shortage,” she said. “Twenty beds might not be enough.”

