Bareback riders and ornate carriages, politicians and members of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, a camel and a white bison, and, finally, the Big Hitch. The 64th edition of Wagon Days saw 60 parade entrants bring excitement to downtown Ketchum on a sunny Saturday that offered the perfect cap to summer.
“I’ve been coming to Wagon Days for 28 years. I’m glad to see the crowds are back because last year wasn’t the same—the pandemic really ruined things,” said Mike Durkin, Hailey resident, who was watching from under an awning at the corner of Sun Valley Road and Main Street. “Every year, we ride our bikes up from Hailey, then go to the Pioneer. Then we come and stand right here for the parade and go to the Casino after. Jared here is a neighbor of mine, he’s subbed in for my daughter, who usually does it with me.”
Durkin is one of many locals and visitors alike who have developed ritualistic parade viewing habits. To the uninformed, the people lined along Sun Valley Road and Main Street are nothing more than the average parade spectators. In reality, the crowd is a carefully crafted ecosystem that has taken decades to evolve into its current form.
Roslyn Nieman-Kimel and her husband, Jack, who joked that “sometimes she lets me go with her,” had a plan drawn up the day before.
“We got our chairs down today at 11:45 a.m. We saw this ‘street closed’ sign on the corner of the sidewalk, and knew it would be moved into the street closer to the beginning of the parade, which would free up a spot. So we waited until it was moved and then put our seats right down where it was,” he said with a smile.
But even this perfectly-schemed plot didn’t go off without a hitch.
“It turns out, this spot belongs to some people who have been coming to it for years,” Jack continued. “So, we yielded, and moved back behind them.”
Some attendees take a more general approach to selecting a viewpoint. Michael and Jill Heijer, visiting from out of town, had just one qualification. “We prioritize any spot with shade,” Jill said. “But, we definitely need a good view of the turn. We were here four years ago when the mule team fell over, so we need to see some redemption.”
“We just like to freelance it—no real strategy at all,” said Brian and Carrie Kotara.
The Fredback family, comprising mom, dad, and three elementary school-aged children, were attending Wagon Days for their third time and agreed about the importance of staying cool. They posted up in the shade of a fire truck—a pretty good view—but not everyone in the group valued the vantage point offered by the corner spot.
“I was just excited to come so we could ride Mountain Rides,” said one daughter.
“And for chocolate,” chimed in her younger brother.
Others took advantage of their access to downtown perches, standing on balconies or porches above the street. Bill Largent works at 491 N. Main St., across the street from the old Formula Sports site. He and his wife took a multi-day and multi-faceted approach to grabbing a spot.
“We put down a first layer of chairs yesterday, then a second layer of more comfortable office chairs today,” Largent said from his relaxed position in a leather swivel chair, which looked like a Porsche among Hondas sitting next to the fold-up beach chairs most people brought.
“We needed a good spot to see our niece go by on a horse; it’s her first time in the parade,” he said.
Anyone who ventured downtown Friday afternoon saw how common the “day before” method of chair placement was. The sidewalk was covered by mid-afternoon.
“We got our chairs out here at 2:30 p.m. yesterday,” said Ron Brown, just before his wife, Mary, interrupted him.
“Don’t tell him anything else!” she said. Ron listened, and shrugged.
Who can blame them? They did have prime placement, right on the corner of Main Street, across from Enoteca Restaurant. You don’t readily give up secrets to a spot like that.
One middle-aged man, who preferred to stay anonymous, quietly told me how his group stumbled into a row of finely crafted wood beach chairs about 50 feet before the corner of Sun Valley and Main Street.
“We noticed these seats sitting empty for the first couple minutes of the parade and just decided to squat in them. They’re perfect; we have a great view of the turn,” he said from behind dark sunglasses.
There are approximately 20,000 people in the Wagon Days crowd each year, and nearly as many methods for getting the perfect vantage point on the action. Like the step-over move performed by the 20-mule Big Hitch team, locating your seat in the crowd is a finely tuned dance unique to Wagon Days.
“Once you learn the system, you don’t have to put things down the day before,” Jack Neiman-Kimel assured me.
Alex Guylay, a Blaine County native who has attended Wagon Days all his life and left for his first year of college the day after the parade, called the festival his “last hurrah.”
“It’s just nice to see how the town has evolved, while this tradition has stayed the same,” he said.
