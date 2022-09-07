Wagon Days Parade

For longtime Wagon Days attendees, finding the right seat is part art, part science

Bareback riders and ornate carriages, politicians and members of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, a camel and a white bison, and, finally, the Big Hitch. The 64th edition of Wagon Days saw 60 parade entrants bring excitement to downtown Ketchum on a sunny Saturday that offered the perfect cap to summer.

“I’ve been coming to Wagon Days for 28 years. I’m glad to see the crowds are back because last year wasn’t the same—the pandemic really ruined things,” said Mike Durkin, Hailey resident, who was watching from under an awning at the corner of Sun Valley Road and Main Street. “Every year, we ride our bikes up from Hailey, then go to the Pioneer. Then we come and stand right here for the parade and go to the Casino after. Jared here is a neighbor of mine, he’s subbed in for my daughter, who usually does it with me.”

Durkin is one of many locals and visitors alike who have developed ritualistic parade viewing habits. To the uninformed, the people lined along Sun Valley Road and Main Street are nothing more than the average parade spectators. In reality, the crowd is a carefully crafted ecosystem that has taken decades to evolve into its current form.

Parade-goers get up close and personal with the Big Hitch.
