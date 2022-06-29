The only ambulance at the Greenhorn Fire Station—which serves Gimlet, Ohio Gulch and other mid-valley neighborhoods—was moved to the city of Ketchum recently, leaving the mid-valley without an ambulance for the first time since the Greenhorn station was built almost 40 years ago.
Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin said this move would not impact mid-valley response times. He said the decision was made due to increased call volume in Ketchum and decreased call volume in the mid-valley. Those trends were cited using data from the first quarter of 2022.
Brian Poster, a mid-valley resident who served in the Ketchum Fire Department as a volunteer for 25 years, said that’s not fair to him and his neighbors.
“I don’t think you should look at one quarter over 40 years. That’s not right,” he said. “People bought homes here with the assumption that there is an ambulance nearby. Think of how long it’ll take an ambulance from Ketchum to get to Triumph. That’s 10 miles out East Fork, and people live out there.”
McLaughlin defended the decision.
“The first quarter of this year was our busiest quarter ever,” he said. “Response times this quarter, since the ambulance was moved, have dropped from the first quarter of the year.”
McLaughlin acknowledged that the data should be monitored. He said there haven’t been enough 911 calls from the mid-valley since the ambulance was moved to get a good understanding of how the change has impacted response times, but, nevertheless, figures are available. So far, a single-digit number of calls have averaged 10.6 minutes response from Ketchum, compared to an average of 19.9 minutes in the first quarter of the year prior to the ambulance being moved.
“It’s definitely volatile—I mean, these are small numbers of calls,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin said there was a staffing issue, as well.
“We have had an ongoing issue for the last couple of years, as we have gone from 15 people [certified by Ketchum to drive an ambulance] at that station down to three.”
Those qualified include two part-time paramedics who live in Pocatello and one local volunteer, who, according to McLaughlin, “hasn’t been able to respond much.” McLaughlin said the limited availability of those staff members does not merit keeping an ambulance at the station.
The Greenhorn Fire Station—located along state Highway 75 near its intersection with East Fork Road—is operated by the North Blaine County Fire District, which serves rural areas in northern Blaine County outside of the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley. It was previously called the Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District. In 2019, administration of the district switched from the city of Ketchum to Sun Valley, pursuant to a debate and vote by the district’s governing board.
However, because Sun Valley didn’t own an ambulance, the Ketchum ambulance was kept at the Greenhorn station. McLaughlin said that in order for Sun Valley first responders to drive it, they had to become certified with Ketchum.
“This was never brought up to us, and we were never invited to anything like that,” said Sun Valley City Administrator Walt Femling.
Sun Valley Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Rich Bauer—who serves as chief of the North Blaine County Fire District—said that notice came from Ketchum but only after the ambulance had been moved from Greenhorn and on very short notice. He said a couple of his first responders were interested in attending the certification class but couldn’t with such short notice.
McLaughlin said he would be willing to put the ambulance back at the Greenhorn station if Sun Valley’s first-responders became certified with Ketchum.
“We’re encouraging them to become certified with us so their folks are qualified to drive the ambulance,” he said. “If we can get that fixed, we’re very happy to put the ambulance back there.”
The issue of certification for driving an ambulance in the valley is an issue of red tape, according to Poster.
“When someone calls 911, they don’t care what shirt you’re wearing,” he said. “The beauty of being a first responder is that you’re only there to help. This debate is administrative vs. administrative.” ￼
