With Christmas right around the corner, the Hailey Post Office is experiencing home delivery delays rarely experienced by residents, with packages piling up in the back and employees working long overtime hours in an attempt to make a dent in the stack—though progress has been minimal.

“We are flexing every available resource, including borrowing employees from facilities across the state, to match the workload,” said Lecia A. Hall, communications specialist for the Western Pacific area of the U.S. Postal Service. “Due to continued staffing issues, there may have been days when a customer did not receive mail, but we are rotating employees and assignments so they will get mail the following day, with the postmaster carrying a route when needed.”

Hailey resident Molly Page said she hasn’t noticed much of an improvement in service since the issues began about two months ago, but has recently seen more mail trucks delivering packages late into the night.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

