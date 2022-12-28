After agreeing last month to hold off on buying two pieces of art for City Hall, the Ketchum City Council has decided to purchase them after all.
The decision acts on a recommendation from the Ketchum Arts Commission to buy the works, which came from local artists.
“Apologies for this hiccup,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “I’m very appreciative of all the work the Arts Commission brings.”
The council had previously decided against purchasing the two pieces because they wanted to prioritize more public art, and because they weren’t “in a hurry to get this done,” according to Councilmember Jim Slanetz.
“I would like to explore exterior options. Like Jim said, we’re not in a hurry,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said at the time.
This time around, the council praised the Arts Commissions’ efforts and thanked them for their recommendation.The Ketchum Arts Commission is a public group that advises the city on arts and culture.
“I certainly don’t want artists or contractors not wanting to work with the city; it’s already hard enough as it is,” Hamilton said. “I’m glad local artists were chosen. My biggest takeaway is that we need to have better communication with the Arts Commission.”
Hamilton advocated for drafting a cohesive strategic plan that outlines the artistic vision and preferences of the city. Arts Commission Chair Caleb Spangenberger, who spoke briefly, agreed with this idea.
The council’s initial concern was that the two pieces would not be appreciated by the same number of people as a public, outdoor display.
Councilmember Amanda Breen shared her thoughts on the whole matter: “It was a pause, and maybe we could have done it a bit better, but it did bring some of these issues [in communication] to light, so I’m looking at the silver lining in that, and then next year we can talk about more public facing art.” she said.
Both pieces were from local artists. Rudi Broschofsky of Sun Valley and Julia Seyferth of Ketchum were the two finalists selected from 19 entries by the Ketchum Arts Commission. Broschofsky’s work is a landscape of the Sawtooth Mountains overlooking a field below. The piece costs $12,000. Seyferth’s drawing depicts a great blue heron and sold for $5,000.
Broschofsky’s work is spray paint on copper and silver panels. It measures 44” by 90”. He constructs each piece by first carving an elaborate stencil with an X-Acto knife, which, according to Broschofsky, can take upwards of 120 hours to create. He then uses spray paint on the stencil. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yet another example of dysfunction at Ketchum City Hall. In listening to this council meeting, none of the Council members took responsibility for this botched process.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In