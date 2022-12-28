cityhallart2.JPG

Julia Seyferth’s great blue heron was one of two finalists selected by the Ketchum Arts Commission.

 Photo courtesy of Julia Seyferth

After agreeing last month to hold off on buying two pieces of art for City Hall, the Ketchum City Council has decided to purchase them after all.

The decision acts on a recommendation from the Ketchum Arts Commission to buy the works, which came from local artists.

“Apologies for this hiccup,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “I’m very appreciative of all the work the Arts Commission brings.”

cityhallart1.JPG

Rudi Broschofsky’s work depicts the Sawtooths.

