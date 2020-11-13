Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission members reviewed on Tuesday a revised draft plan to construct an approximately 58,000-square-foot mixed-use building on a four-lot site along Main Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets. A vacant portion of the development site is commonly called “Hot Dog Hill”—named so because a summertime hot dog vendor has operated there for years. Applicant Solstice Homes Development submitted its latest draft plan through the city’s pre-application design review process, in which developers can have plans reviewed and commented on before they submit a formal development application. Developer Chris Ensign and his team submitted revised plans to the city after the P&Z and city staff provided advice earlier this year on how to improve the project. The proposed four-story building—which would be three stories and 37 feet tall along Main Street—would include ground-floor retail spaces, condominiums and community housing. P&Z commissioners did not comment on the revised plans. A formal review process will begin after the applicant submits the required applications.
