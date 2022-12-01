Ketchum vigil remembers slain University of Idaho students

More than two dozen people came out to Ketchum Town Square during a snowstorm Wednesday evening to support a candlelight vigil mourning the four students killed at the University of Idaho last month.
The local gathering was one of several throughout the state remembering Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington. The four students were stabbed to death near the Moscow campus on Nov. 13, officials determined.
Organizer Maddy Uhrig, pictured, said the killings felt very personal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In