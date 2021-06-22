The city of Ketchum will host two open houses at Warm Springs Ranch to provide the community with information on the city’s opportunity to purchase 65 acres of the property.
The events will take place on Wednesday, June 23 from noon to 2 p.m. and on Thursday, June 24, from 5-7 p.m.
The public will have a chance to learn more about the city’s vision for the space—to preserve 65 acres of the 78-acre property as open space in perpetuity as the Warm Springs Preserve—and about current zoning permitted uses.
The city has the chance to buy Warm Springs Preserve, known to many as the Warm Springs Dog Park, using donation funds. To gauge public support, the city is conducting a public outreach campaign that includes a community survey. As of late Tuesday afternoon, the survey wasn’t live. Once it’s active, it can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/SurveyWSP. Comments can also be sent to participate@ketchumidaho.org.
Donations for the project can be made on the Spur Community Foundation’s website at spur.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list.
This is so typical of Ketchum. Tell everyone a day in advance about an opportunity for the a city to interact with its residents. Why are they so scared of us? If they really wanted some participation wouldn’t they give at least two weeks notice and keep reminding us every couple of days?
We’ll, a perfect opportunity to tell the city that the public will support the project if 10 acres are dedicated to a deed restricted, affordable cottage community.
