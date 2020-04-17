The city of Ketchum will lift the ban on construction and landscaping next week, allowing workers to return to job sites on Monday.
The city council convened a special meeting on Friday to reassess the trends in COVID-19 since last Saturday, when it extended local isolation orders—including construction restrictions—through Sunday, April 20.
Ultimately the council agreed to let those restrictions lapse, freeing up construction and landscaping work to go back to work under a new set of 18 standards designed to minimize the chance of spreading the disease.
Councilmember Jim Slanetz supported reopening construction.
“This is a good, small step,” he said.
In addition to the safety rules, every employee and contractor must sign a document acknowledging and agreeing to the new terms.
Both the affidavits signed by business owners and the employee certification forms have already begun streaming into the city, according to City Administrator Susanne Frick. So far, all contractors have agreed to abide by the standards and enforce mitigation measures to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.
According to Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw there are 65 currently building permits active in Ketchum.
While no formal vote was taken on Friday, Councilmember Courtney Hamilton remained opposed to lifting the ban. Twelve to 14 of the 18 standards could not be effectively enforced, she said, adding that health officials have told her that lifting restrictions could result in another surge of COVID-19 cases.
Councilmember Amanda Breen warned that although the city has chosen to slowly open back up again, beginning with construction and landscaping, officials need to remain aware that widespread testing is still not yet available, and another surge of cases could once again inundate healthcare facilities and workers.
Hotels, motels and short-term rentals remain closed except to house essential workers if necessary. This restriction will remain in place until at least the end of April, when the state’s isolation order is scheduled to expire. Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the city wants to try to discourage all tourism for the time being.
In addition to the lift of the construction ban, councilmembers also agreed to reopen the city’s bike park on Second Avenue and to reopen the Guy Coles Skate Park on Warm Springs Road. The tennis courts at Atkinson’s Park will remained closed for the time being.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In