The Ketchum city council voted to scrap a proposal from Mayor Neil Bradshaw and city staff that would have allowed construction to resume on Monday during a contentious special meeting on Saturday afternoon, opting instead to keep more restrictive COVID-19 rules in place until at least April 20.
The city council will hold another special meeting on Friday, April 17, to reassess this decision based on how the coronavirus situation develops in the next week. Currently, a statewide stay-home order is in effect until Wednesday.
Ketchum’s decision aligns with recent moves by both Hailey and Blaine County to continue the stricter measures for another week. Bellevue is expected to vote on extending its ordinance on Monday—a plan vocally supported by its mayor, Ned Burns.
For Ketchum, Saturday’s outcome marked rejection of Bradshaw’s initial plan. The mayor favored easing restrictions to allow people to “hike and hammer nails” come Monday morning, noting that medical facilities can now handle patient loads. Only a handful of new patients with COVID-19 symptoms are going to the hospital each day, he said.
Councilman Jim Slanetz shared Bradshaw’s position, but he lacked support from the other three members. Councilwomen Amanda Breen and Courtney Hamilton pushed for a more cautious approach, opposing changes to the local order when it expired on Sunday night and not fixing a date for builders and landscapers to return to work. Councilman Michael David wanted to extend the rules, too, but wanted to set a target for construction to resume.
After two hours of debate, Bradshaw and Slanetz joined David’s camp, with the mayor ultimately casting a tie-breaking vote setting a back-to-work date for construction firms. Saturday’s addendum stipulates that the council revisit the measure on Friday, and sets out 18 safety standards and failure-to-comply penalties for work sites once construction resumes. For now, though, the March 27 order stands, including its ban on construction, ban on traveling out of the county for non-essential services, and requirement that anybody coming into the county from out of state self-isolate for 14 days.
In the virtual meeting, Bradshaw couched the lifting of the construction ban as a “calculated balancing act,” and a “cautious and conservative approach.”
Hamilton was not swayed, telling the council that she feared the new safety standards could not be followed or properly enforced on job sites.
“Construction in the city of Ketchum is not an essential service right now,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton also worried that the mandate for workers to wear personal protective equipment would put them in direct competition with healthcare workers. City Administrator Suzanne Frick said the requirement simply asked for protective equipment, not medical grade protective equipment, maintaining alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that people wear a face mask or fabric covering over their mouth and nose when in a situation where social distancing might be hard to maintain.
Regardless, Hamilton said she wouldn't budge without first seeing an enforcement plan, reiterating the difficulties she anticipated in administering the rules and protecting workers and their families.
Breen echoed Hamilton’s concerns.
“I’m opposed to changing our local order at this time,” she said.
David also thought that it was too soon to lift the ban, but found it necessary to set a tentative re-open date to give job sites time to prepare, gather necessary safety equipment and inform workers. Slanetz said the city should simply follow the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare‘s less-strident statewide order, which doesn’t mention construction or landscaping.
Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin, who was also present during the virtual meeting, said his department's COVID-19 load peaked around March 20. Since then, many cases have cleared and new patients are now receiving their test results much faster. The Ketchum Fire Department has been able to release some of the extra help it had brought in amid the spike, thanks to declining 911 calls and lessening transport needs.
The city will announce a time for Friday's special City Council meeting in the upcoming week. In the meantime, residents can read the set of 18 construction-site standards that will tentatively begin April 20 here.
My question is: when do cases fall off and are no longer counted once people have recovered? The fire chief seems to indicate that our peak was March 20, it is now April 12th, is it safe to assume that our case load is now dramatically lower? And since the tests were taking 10 days to come back with results, the spikes were a snapshot of the past and not an indication of the present situation. We might be down to 50-100 active cases and construction sites seem like safer places than walking the tight narrow aisles of Atkinson's with 50-100 people inside at any given time.
(8) I also find it awfully difficult for the building department of Ketchum Idaho to follow these rules when they couldn't even follow their own rules about zoning and ordinances on construction projects since it's the duty, to enforce these laws? (9) go to the letter that attorney Gary's presented and or the comments about the hotel at(PEG) Hotel in Wednesday's paper! (10) it's also been stated in National TV and articles that people have recovered and then again have tested positive about having virus. So are these people spreading the virus again just a question. (11) doing some research virus can live in the air for 5.4 hours. At this time I believe our higher-ups or better known as Gatekeepers should spend more than two and a half hours in an open session with the community and what other communities all on this issue allowing just construction and or Landscaping to go back to work? (12) I have loved this community for 28 years I just wish we could all get through this in the best ways possible I mean no harm to anybody, I have lost a close friend to this virus. There are too many unknowns until we have better data we need to take a more conservative approach since we are one of the first hot spots in the nation.
I find it very difficult to trust our mayor he is always looking for a way to generate money as he always did working for Goldman Sachs. There's too much new data out there presented on Sunday morning that,(1) dr. Marc Siegel stated on television he believes the virus has been here in the United States long before it was presented as a virus? (2) also stated during the same program CDC believes virus can spread 13 ft solar social distancing should be at least 14 feet apart to 15 feet apart. (3)My problem I have with the order and part of the 18 line items. (1) when Susan are City administrator says it doesn't have to be a n95 face mask. (2) building contractor allowed to be the monitor of his own project just his liability going to stand behind this? (3) another question which investor or homeowner would like to have their house built during this time. To have germs settle on products all throughout house? (4) just a thought I think the mayor should wait until we get some data back from blood draws on our new study for antibodies in the valley? (5) I find it very difficult do you have this carried out to the T of wiping down counters banisters any handles table saws or chop saws every time they're used by a different person are they going to have a can of Lysol at each station? (6) there was no mention have any input from the CDC on these 18 items if they could be met or these were good practices yes the distant scene is good the masked are good, but I find it very hard that they're going to be able to keep their masks on during lunch to I don't think they could keep their masks on for more than an hour at a time their gloves will possibly sweat and turn your hands into prunes? (7) the monitor would have to be in full protective wear full-face masks sealed off Too Faced with regulator like a gas mask because he would need to walk around the entire project going into each room and inspecting each person as they work I don't see this happening? (8)
Totally agree with your statement. I do NOT trust the mayor at all, as this pandemic is not even close to being controlled. Job sites can never be clean. Our mayor is caving into pressure from big money. He is a fraud ! Stay safe people, concerned is right !
Someone please tell the Mayor this isn’t a game of monopoly. Does he even know his town is part of a valley that has the highest infection rate per capita In the country. Maybe he can pick up a copy of the N.Y. Times and read about where his leadership has led us. The rest of the country is on lockdown but hell, clearly we’re smarter than everyone else, let it roll! A heartfelt thank you to the council members that have a clear understanding of what must be done so that public heath concerns are served and our economy in the future will be far stronger in the months to come as a result of their thoughtful, difficult decision. Keep it up.
As an example: Liquor stores are considered essential businesses, less importantly because of what they offer their customers, but more so because of who receives the revenue.
"Essential" has become a black-and-white separation that we have started to fight over. Being able to pay for housing and food is essential. If we follow the restrictions, we are no longer self-sufficient. Can we depend on the government to replace the sources of those basic needs?
As a 5B construction worker and a Hailey resident, I currently accept the government lockdown. I get 50% of my regular pay through weekly unemployment insurance. It has been 3 weeks now since my aunt in Ketchum developed symptoms and went to get tested. I am glad that I see her from 20' every week when I drop off groceries, rather than never see her again.
My aunt's test results took 8 days to come back. That's what we should be fighting over. It's not too late to demand better testing capacity. Our long term health is helped by our efforts to flatten the curve, but also depends on us all returning to be as self-sufficient as possible. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. The more our government spend on testing, the less we all have to pay in other ways.
