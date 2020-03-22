Atkinson park playground
The city of Ketchum is closing its parks to limit social gatherings in light of COVID-19, the mayor announced Sunday morning.
 
That includes the skate park, playgrounds, and "group areas" such as Rotary Park, Mayor Neil Bradshaw said in an email to city council members. Some aspects of Atkinson Park will remain open, including the tennis courts, and general use of the park is allowed as long as social distance is maintained. Gathering places will be closed. 
 
Blaine County has been under a state-issued "shelter in place" order since midnight Friday night. The order prohibits “gatherings of individuals outside the home," with exceptions for certain "essential activities" such as going to the doctor, grocery shopping, and engaging in outdoors activities such as walking, running, and biking.
 
When individuals do interact outside of the home, they must stay at least six feet away from each other. 
 
On Saturday, the city of Boise announced that it was closing all park playgrounds across the city. 

