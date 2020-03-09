The city of Ketchum is seeking applicants for its 13th annual Art on Fourth summer sculpture exhibition along the Fourth Street Heritage Corridor downtown.
Selected artists will receive a $2,500 stipend and have their original three-dimensional artwork displayed from June through October, according to a city press release. The deadline is April 6.
“Art on Fourth has become an exciting part of the city’s summer attractions, presenting artwork by diverse artists ranging from locals to those of national standing,” the city stated.
Past exhibitors have included Israeli-American sculptor Boaz Vaadia, most celebrated for his explorations of the human form, and American sculptor Gwynn Murrill, whose animal sculptures have gone on display at the Gail Severn Gallery.
All artwork must be weather resistant, and each artist is responsible for delivery and installation of their sculpture. To apply, visit ketchumidaho.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In