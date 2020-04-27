Following last week’s authorization of construction workers and landscapers to resume work, the city of Ketchum says that, generally, job sites and workers have adhered to the standards set by the city to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spreading.
“Generally, compliance has been seen,” Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said in an email to the Mountain Express on Monday.
“A few citations have been issued. That has helped.”
Although Bradshaw did not elaborate on exactly how many citations had been issued, during a special city council meeting on April 17, Bradshaw said there are currently around 65 building permits active in Ketchum.
According to City Administrator Suzanne Frick during the April 17 meeting, community service officers, the police department and building inspectors would be out and about observing sites. Frick said the community service officers would visit every site within city limits to ensure the standards were being adhered to. Frick also said the city has taken a “cooperative compliance approach,” first educating workers and contractors and then taking “more assertive action” if there is not compliance.
The penalty for violations of construction site and worker standards is a fine of $100 per occurrence on the same day, according to the health order. More than two violations will result in the building official issuing a stop work order on the project, which would suspend all work on the project for the entire duration of the city standards. The order will remain in place until the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s order expires on April 30, unless that order is extended, in which case the standards will remain in place until the order expires at that future date.
“I truly appreciate the construction industry helping with these added safety measures,” Bradshaw said.
“Balancing the economic and physical health is the objective. I hope to see similar measures being adopted by businesses around town.”
Following Idaho Governor Brad Little’s press conference last week, a phased re-opening of the state has been presented. Currently, the state’s stay-at-home order remains in place until Thursday. Following Thursday, there will be a re-evaluation every two weeks to determine the feasibility of moving from one stage to the next. All criteria must be met to progress through the stages, and dates are estimated targets.
