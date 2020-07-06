Toy Store Masks Ketchum

Most businesses in Ketchum--like the Toy Store, pictured here--have been requiring masks upon entry since they reopened.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Update

5:16 p.m.

The Ketchum City Council voted to pass an emergency health order today. Masks will be required in public spaces. This mandate is legally enforceable.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

The City of Ketchum will take up the topic of masks on Monday, considering a resolution supporting the use of masks—as well as more stringent health order that would mandate them—this evening, following a recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the state and within Blaine County.

According to the city’s agenda packet for tonight’s regular meeting, the resolution is being recommended, “due to the challenges of enforcing mandatory regulations,” but a health order is also included in the meeting’s packet, which is similar to the City of Hailey’s health order, providing for a $100 penalty for violations.

If passed, the resolution has an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2020. The health order has no expiration date.

The resolution and health order call for face coverings in public places, including indoor and outdoor, where other members of the public are present and social distancing is not possible.

Tonight’s meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at be livestreamed on the city’s website, ketchumidaho.org

