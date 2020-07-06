The City of Ketchum will take up the topic of masks on Monday, considering a resolution supporting the use of masks—as well as more stringent health order that would mandate them—this evening, following a recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the state and within Blaine County.
According to the city’s agenda packet for tonight’s regular meeting, the resolution is being recommended, “due to the challenges of enforcing mandatory regulations,” but a health order is also included in the meeting’s packet, which is similar to the City of Hailey’s health order, providing for a $100 penalty for violations.
If passed, the resolution has an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2020. The health order has no expiration date.
The resolution and health order call for face coverings in public places, including indoor and outdoor, where other members of the public are present and social distancing is not possible.
Tonight’s meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at be livestreamed on the city’s website, ketchumidaho.org
Sooooo...will there be enforcement, or was this just for 'the news'?
Better late than never... Congratulation to the Ketchum City Council. You got this one right! Now if all y'all could just do SOMETHING about that big hole in the ground as you enter town...
airhead. :lmao
Wow. They wait until what was most likely the busiest weekend for tourists we’ll have this summer to mandate masks?!?! Laughable really. But hey, maybe it will run all the California folks out of here again for a while.
Boy howdy !!!! Wait till biznesses complain about the revenue this year ! Think the fires were bad ? Fear mongering - sheep ! Boy got Tatyana gray when the vote comes up .
The CA folks never left, and didn't stop showing up. The CA folks are flocking here. Buying up the land, making it their (2nd) home, away from the cesspools they created.
Maybe Ketchum should consider a 14 day quarantine for out of state visitors. Ketchum was ground zero for the last outbreak here in BC. Did you learn ANYTHING?
not likely...i say fire up all the ngines...re announce the writers conference and symphony...that money tasted SOOOO good when they were here...am i correct???? is that you you masked fakers wanna hear...it tasted so good that with masks it"lll taste even better !!! #LMAO
