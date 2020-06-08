Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commissioners will meet Monday to take public comment on five items, including a pre-application design review for a mixed-use building on Main Street between Fourth Street and Fifth Street, a property informally known as “hot dog hill.”
The pre-application was first brought to the commissioner on Jan. 10 and then again on March 9, at which time the commissioners asked the developer to go back to the drawing board and return with more versatility in the structure. The commissioners directed the applicant to improve on three aspects, including creating varying roof heights, to break up the building’s bulk and mass.
A staff report included in the March 9 meeting said, “the building looks like a layered-wedding-cake due to the lack of vertical integration.”
Due to the coronavirus, members of the public are encouraged to give their comment by phone by dialing 253-215-8782, using the meeting ID 977 3938 8087. Comments in person may be made, but speakers will be asked to leave the room after speaking and to observe the meeting outside City Hall.
Huh, I used to sled down this hill gliding across Main St. from the Ketchum Grade School. So sad to see my home town eaten by itself.
Utards from St. George cashing in on Bradshaws helm .
This hill has been a community meeting space, a park of sorts, and a beautiful open space for Ketchum residents and tourists alike to enjoy.
The outside developers will destroy that, in the name of profit.
Empty space is useless space in the eyes of developers. They see no inherent value of "empty space" to a community. They see dollars flowing into their pockets with the aid of local politicians.
Where I see trees, flowers, grass, kids playing, frisbees flying, locals meeting, laughter and picnics, the greedy see plans to enrich themselves with grandiose intrusions that steal every inch of a community feeling. They are unstoppable, money talks, politicians listen. Sad to see this town change in such a way.
Have you heard of private property rights? As long as it complies with city code, the developer has a right to develop it, otherwise put your money where your mouth is and buy it and dedicated to open space.
Oh , Mt Goaty. You must be one of those soulless pro growthers. Beat it !
👍🏻
The building as was originally presented at its first pre-application meeting is 100% compliant, no variances, waivers, or exceptions being requested. The building is the ONLY project that incorporates BCHA rental housing in the project and in the core. Lastly, the developer has accommodated the aesthetic concerns that were noted from the first two pre-application meetings.
Let me guess...
Overpriced luxury retail below with indescribably expensive and exclusive luxury units above?
... as long as it doesn't look like a layered wedding cake.
Ketchum Local must be a transplant . No Local would want this approved
Not exactly a transplant, but he is the listing agent for this project and stands to make a substantial commission upon its approval by the city. So yes, Jay clearly has an ax to grind here.
Spot on !
And he is a transplant turned realtor ~ it’s his contract so he wants the commission . Go get a hot dog jay .
