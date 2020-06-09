Ketchum P&Z Rendering Hot Dog Hill

The proposed four-story building would cover the area known as "Hot Dog Hill" in Ketchum.

 Courtesy graphic

Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commissioners opted to continue a pre-application design review for a mixed-use building on Main Street which would incorporate the entire block between Fourth Street and Fifth Street.

Developer Chris Ensign, who presented the project on Monday night, said he and his team were growing frustrated with the commission’s continued delay of the development, but said he wanted to continue working with the commissioners to create a project that will work for the city.

The development is proposed to be a four-story building with retail on the first floor and apartments on the floors above.

For the full story on last night’s meeting, see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.

