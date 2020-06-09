Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commissioners opted to continue a pre-application design review for a mixed-use building on Main Street which would incorporate the entire block between Fourth Street and Fifth Street.
Developer Chris Ensign, who presented the project on Monday night, said he and his team were growing frustrated with the commission’s continued delay of the development, but said he wanted to continue working with the commissioners to create a project that will work for the city.
The development is proposed to be a four-story building with retail on the first floor and apartments on the floors above.
For the full story on last night’s meeting, see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
"Developer Chris Ensign, who presented the project on Monday night, said he and his team were growing frustrated with the commission’s continued delay of the development"
Tough cookies Ensign!! You are nothing more then another out of state developer who rides into town on a white horse who looks to make a fast easy buck at our expense . You expected the P & Z to roll over and not question your design. You would be better serviced by trying to work with the local entities and come up with a plan that all of the people who live here can buy into.
Downtown Ketchum is starting to look like Mall of America. The massive increase in tourism and out of towners will mean gridlock on Main Street. Enjoy the views from the luxury condos while breathing diesel exhaust.
