A Ketchum resident came forward on Thursday to claim a grand-prize-winning “Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle” ticket purchased in Ketchum last fall, the Idaho Lottery announced in a press release.
Mike Lloyd cashed in the winning ticket on June 16, just 12 days before the prize was set to expire. He paid $10 for the ticket at the Base Camp River Run store on state Highway 75 in October 2021, according to the lottery.
The odds of winning Lloyd’s top $1 million prize were one in 250,000. The annual “Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle” game also included two $10,000 tickets, 200 $200 tickets and 515 $50 tickets, as well as $1,000 prizes distributed to every 25,000th ticket generated.
According to the lottery press release, Lloyd—a longtime Wood River valley resident who works as both a window salesman and groomer for Sun Valley Co.—realized he held the winning ticket about three months ago and spent until last week getting his financial affairs in order.
“His winning ticket has been on the counter in his home the entire time since he purchased it on the third day of raffle sales in October. Lloyd works evenings grooming trails at Sun Valley and got the ticket on his way to work one night,” the press release stated.
Lloyd told the Idaho Lottery that he plans to continue working and will use some of his winnings to buy groceries. He also hopes to “ski other areas in Idaho, including Bogus Basin, which he has not skied since his youth,” the press release said.
“I’m a pretty low-key person,” Lloyd told the lottery.
Base Camp River Run also received a $20,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery for selling the million-dollar ticket. ￼
Well don’t that beat all, nice number farming. Speaking of beatings, if you’re thinkin’ crypto, don’t make come over there and apply a Will Smith upside yore head.
