Bellevue voters approved a local-option tax for road repairs Tuesday while two other proposals on the ballot — a local-option tax for housing in Ketchum and a bond to build a new south-valley fire station — fell short. Results aren't final until the official canvas of votes, but here's a look at how Blaine County voted on May 17, and what it means going forward. These are developing stories. Check back with mtexpress.com for updates.
Ketchum sales tax for housing falls short
Ketchum's proposed addition to the city's local-option tax to fund affordable-housing projects fell short of the 60% threshold needed to pass under Idaho code, with roughly 53% of voters in favor and 47% opposed.
The outcome deals a major blow to the city's newly adopted Housing Action Plan, a far-reaching rubric of steps and strategies designed to develop, preserve and expand Ketchum's affordable housing pool. That plan, which seeks to preserve or convert 660-980 workforce units over the next 10 years, is estimated to cost $5.5 million to $7.5 million per year.
Though some funding may yet exist, the expanded LOT was viewed as a lynchpin for the city's long-term plan. City estimates suggest the proposed LOT would have add some $2.8 million to annual income—a projection based on revenues from the last fiscal year—only for workforce-housing initiatives.
"I'm extremely disappointed in the results," Ketchum City Council President Michael David told the Express Tuesday night. "I'd be willing to bet every one of those people who voted against this has a good roof over their head, and doesn't understand the daily anxiety experienced by the unhoused and those who worry every day about losing their house."
The money would have come from raising the city’s LOT percentages to 2.75% on retail sales, 3% on building materials, and 5% on lodging and liquor. When added to the state sales tax of 6% and other lodging taxes, Ketchum would have an 8.75% tax on retail sales, 9% tax on building materials, 11% tax on by-the-drink liquor and 13% tax on lodging and short-term rentals.
"There is finally a wonderful housing plan on the books, but there are no funds to implement the plan," David said. "Thanks to everyone who worked so hard on this effort. We will have to go back to the drawing board, I guess."
Bellevue backs tax for road repairs
The city of Bellevue will join the other towns in the Wood River Valley in enacting a local-option tax after voters approved a measure to fund road repair and maintenance on Tuesday.
Bellevue residents voted 286-70 to place a 3% tax on hotels, motels and short-term rentals leased for 30 days or fewer, including condominium units, “tourist homes, or other sleeping accommodations.” That translates to more than 80% support among voters, well clear of the 60% needed to implement the tax.
According to the official ballot language, the revenue from the LOT will only be used for “street repair, maintenance, equipment, and improvements, including snow plowing.”
Earlier this month, Bellevue City Council Chairman Doug Brown estimated that the LOT would bring in an estimated $82,000 per year for city streets.
Fire bond loses ground
For the second time in seven months, south-county voters rejected a bond proposal from the Wood River Fire Protection District aimed at building a new station in north Hailey and renovating existing facilities. In a much higher turnout election than last year, nearly 66% of voters opposed the measure versus 34% for.
The total amount to be repaid over the 25-year life of the bond would be approximately $24.7 million, with $17.1 million in principal and about $7.6 million in interest. The anticipated interest rate would be 3% per year. Spread across the 1,400 properties in the taxing district, that translates to an estimated $74.33 per $100,000 value annually over 25 years to build the station.
Last November, the same proposal failed narrowly, with 63% in favor and 37% opposed.
Legislative races undecided
As of 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Lincoln and Jerome counties had not published primary results, leaving Republican primaries for the District 26 Senate seat between Rep. Laurie Lickley and Eric Parker, and House Seat B between Jack Nelsen and Lyle Johnstone, up in the air. Check back with mtexpress.com for those results as the are announced.
