A longtime Boise city staffer will serve as Ketchum’s next city administrator, Ketchum officials announced Monday night.
The city of Ketchum has lifted a hiring freeze to hire Jade Riley, current chief operating officer for the city of Boise, to take over the role of Ketchum city administrator for current administrator Suzanne Frick. Frick will shift to the position of director of planning and building and executive director of the city’s Urban Renewal Agency.
Riley begins his new position in Ketchum on Aug. 31, according to a press release from the city of Boise.
Prior to becoming Boise’s chief operating officer under Mayor Lauren McLean in January, Riley worked for 16 years as chief of staff for former Boise mayor Dave Bieter.
“Jade has been an integral part of the City of Boise for many years and has played a vital role in the operations of the city,” McLean said in a press release. “It isn’t every day you get to work with someone that has the knowledge, passion and sense of humor that Jade has. He will be greatly missed here, both in our organization and in our community. Ketchum is lucky to have him.”
