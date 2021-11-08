A Ketchum man struck by a vehicle on state Highway 75 the morning of Oct. 26 has died, according to a GoFundMe account created to benefit his family.
Alejandro "Alex" Ponce, 43, was assisting another driver near the Hospital Drive bridge south of Ketchum shortly after 6:30 a.m. that morning when a southbound SUV struck the vehicle that he was attending to.
Icy road conditions had caused series of slide-offs between Ketchum and Hailey starting around 6 a.m., according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
Ponce was one of the first to slide off the road on Oct. 26. He was traveling northbound in a red Toyota Tacoma when his truck hit a patch of ice near the Hospital Drive bridge and he lost control, sliding into the southbound lane and hitting a guardrail, officials said. Ponce was uninjured in the crash and his vehicle sustained only minor damage.
Around 6:33 a.m., Ponce witnessed a second vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Hailey woman, also traveling north, hit the same sheet of ice and crash into the guardrail in front of his truck. Ponce immediately came over to check on the driver. As he was attending to the woman, a southbound green Chevy Suburban collided with the second vehicle, causing it to strike and critically injure Ponce.
Ponce was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise in serious condition and was listed in critical condition shortly after, a hospital spokesman told the Express.
According to the GoFundMe account, Ponce was a single father of a ten-year-old son and worked in Ketchum for over 25 years at Bigwood Bread and High Altitude Fitness, where he was a personal trainer.
"One of our community's hardest workers, Alex is a staple in our daily lives. He bakes our bread and works as a personal fitness trainer with a dedicated clientele," the campaign stated. "Our friend Alex is the most hard-working, devoted father ... Alex would literally give you the shirt off of his back. It comes as no surprise that he would risk his own well-being to help someone else in need."
On Thursday, campaign organizer Kendall Nelson announced that Ponce had passed away on Monday, Nov. 1.
"It is no surprise that even in his passing he has once again helped others by donating his organs. In his last act of generosity, Alex has already saved six lives," Nelson wrote.
Ponce is survived by his son and former wife Silvia, who was his "best friend," according to the campaign.
"Without Alex, Silvia is facing the daunting challenge of raising [their son] completely alone. She would like our community to know that Alex was a wonderful husband and father," Nelson wrote.
"Alex cherished this community and would be so touched by the outpouring of love each and every one of you has shown."
