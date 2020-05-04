Ketchum City Council voted unanimously on Monday to extend the city’s public health emergency order until the end of the state’s phase one for re-opening. Theoretically that date will be May 16, assuming all the criteria to move on to phase two are met.
In addition, City Administrator Suzanne Frick told the council that beginning May 18, the city will begin putting public comment items back on the agenda and will provide opportunities for residents to participate remotely to give public comment.
Frick told the council that the city’s 18 standards for construction and landscape workers have been followed.
“Generally speaking, the enforcement has been going really well,” Frick said.
According to Frick, job sites within the city have been checked twice daily for compliance and so far, only five citations have been issued. According to Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato, the city has received two illness notifications of workers who were sent home for showing COVID-19-like symptoms.
On Friday, businesses were allowed to open their doors once more, and according to Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw, those openings have shown great compliance with creating a safe environment for workers and consumers. Atkinson Park’s tennis courts also opened on Friday as restrictions lessen amid declining COVID-19 cases in the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In