Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw has issued a local disaster emergency declaration following confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.
The declaration will be in effect for seven days unless extended by City Council, the city announced midday Thursday.
The declaration identifies an imminent threat in the city and enables the ability to coordinate and access federal, state and county resources.
“By making a disaster emergency declaration, we are adding another tool into our disaster toolbox,” Bradshaw said in the press release.
Bradshaw has also canceled all future Planning & Zoning Commission meetings until the end of April and limited City Council agenda items to matters that do not require public hearing or public comment.
For more details read the Friday edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In