The City of Ketchum will begin chip sealing city streets next month through August, as weather permits. The city asks businesses and residence to please turn off their sprinklers the day of chip sealing if there is working being done on their street, as wet roads cause the process to be ineffective.
For questions or comments, contact Director of Streets & Facilities Brian Christiansen at 208-726-7831.
Chip sealing will occur on this schedule:
· Alpine Lane between Fifth Street and Ninth Street, Sunday, June 14
· Sixth Street from Main Street to Spruce Street, Sunday, June 14
· Walnut Avenue, Sunday, June 14
· Main Street to First Avenue, Sunday, June 14
· Blue Grouse lane, Saturday, Aug. 8
· Graduate Drive, Saturday, Aug. 8
· Northwood Way, Saturday, Aug. 8
· Stirrup Lane, Saturday, Aug. 8
· Warm Springs Road, Sunday, Aug. 9
· Spur Lane, Sunday, Aug. 9
· Valleywood Drive, Monday, Aug. 10
· Latigo Lane, Monday, Aug. 10
· Sawtooth Lane, Monday, Aug. 10
· Clubhouse Drive, Monday Aug. 10
· Stoneridge Road, Monday, Aug. 10
