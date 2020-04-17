Just another day at work

Before COVID-19 hit the Wood River Valley, local paramedic Eric Demment would wear his standard Air St. Luke’s uniform: navy cargo pants, a navy windbreaker. Now, between patient transports—following either a 160-mile round trip to Twin Falls or a 300-mile round trip to Boise—he'll change into a fresh pair of scrubs in the Wood River Medical Center men’s locker room and don an N95 respirator.
Sometimes, COVID-19 calls come in at three in the morning. Many of Demment’s patients are familiar faces—to be expected, since he’s lived in the valley for 17 years—some in their 30s, 40s and 50s. Over the course of the outbreak, he’s transported people between 2 and 85 years old.
“It’s been kind of a reality check seeing 22- and 25-year-olds who need oxygen,” he said in a Tuesday interview. “The best practice is to get them to Twin Falls [Magic Valley Medical Center], so if they do unfortunately take a turn for the worse, they’re in the right spot.”
No matter whether he’s met them before or not, it’s difficult to see any patient in pain and fear.
“The biggest COVID-19 ‘marker’ is fear, and that’s not an easy symptom to alleviate,” he said. “Under normal circumstances, you can get to know the patient and vice versa, but under these tougher circumstances the conversations are a lot less, for one because a lot of patients start coughing when they talk more.”
Demment said a lot of the fear is sparked by the realization that one could end up on a ventilator within 24 hours.
“The scary part is how [COVID] affects people so differently. There’s no way to predict how each patient will fare,” he said. “Furthermore, they’re going through this alone. No friends or family are allowed to visit in-hospital.”
Demment, who joined the Ketchum Fire Department in 2005 as a volunteer firefighter, became an EMT in 2006 and took on a job as a transport medic for Air St. Luke’s in 2010. He currently works part-time for Air St. Luke’s and Magic Valley Paramedics while remaining a volunteer for the Ketchum and Sun Valley fire departments.
Today, the valley’s major players working to provide round-the-clock EMTs, paramedics and drivers during the COVID-19 outbreak include Air St. Luke’s, Magic Valley Paramedics, the Ketchum Fire Department and Wood River Fire & Rescue. Around the region’s surge of COVID-19 cases—March 22—Frontline EMS, based out of Mountain Home, stepped on board under a two-week contract with Blaine County.
“[Frontline] was able to provide a paramedic-level transport team, allowing the county to maintain paramedic coverage with the on-shift duty crews,” Ketchum Fire Capt. Tory Canfield said.
Canfield’s department, along with Wood River Fire & Rescue, has focused on out-of-county transport for the Blaine County Ambulance District. One ambulance provided by the Carey Fire Department is staffed by a joint Wood River and Ketchum crew, Canfield said.
“EMTs and drivers are assigned as a crew, meaning the same members have been working together and are not intermingling with other crews,” she said.
Canfield said all first responders have to operate under the assumption that every call represents a potential exposure, as some patients can be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19. For EMTs riding in the back in close proximity to suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients, personal protective equipment—commonly abbreviated PPE—includes a mask, gown, gloves and goggles.
“After the patient is transported, the EMTs’ PPE is appropriately disposed of and the entire ambulance is decontaminated and aired out,” she said.
Evaluating options
Air St. Luke’s and Frontline both take on patients demanding advanced life support, meaning paramedics are on board to provide airway support, cardiac monitoring and IV medication if needed. Patients requiring less intensive basic life support are handed off to the Blaine County Ambulance District. If both Air St. Luke’s and Frontline are already out on calls and a patient is in need of advanced life support, Demment said, Magic Valley Paramedics will come from Twin Falls.
For patients who need an air ambulance, an Air St. Luke’s twin-engine Bell 429 helicopter from Boise or Twin Falls is usually able to land on the roof of St. Luke’s Wood River in Ketchum.
Sometimes, Air St. Luke’s ground crews have to rush a patient to a fixed-wing plane waiting at Friedman Memorial Airport or to a helicopter base miles away.
“In inclement weather or during a time-sensitive emergency, an Air St. Luke’s pilot will indicate where they’ll land—typically at the airport or the Timmerman Hill base—and we’ll meet their crew there with the patient in our ambulance,” Demment said.
Ketchum emergency physician Dr. Brock Bemis said that if one of his COVID-19 patients needs a higher level of care, he has three options to send them to Boise or Twin Falls: critical care transport (rotor or fixed wing), advanced life support (ALS) or basic life support (BLS).
“We go through a checklist of sorts. If someone’s just getting fluids at the hospital, they can get away with a BLS level of transport. For patients needing more interventions on the way—like blood pressure stabilization or sedation—they’re assigned ALS crews,” he said. “If someone is really ill and we need to get them to the ICU in a hurry, ideally we’ll put them in a helicopter. Of course, if it’s pouring rain and that’s impossible, we have to get creative and think outside the box.”
Bemis applauded the Ketchum and Wood River fire departments for keeping other EMS providers less overwhelmed.
“Our rotating ground crew has been substantially better than what we’ve ever had before,” he said.
Prioritizing resources
In the Air St. Luke’s ambulance that Demment takes—parked at the Wood River Medical Center in front of the emergency department—a plastic barrier between the patient compartment and cab prevents air particulates from circulating. Whenever in contact with a COVID-19-positive or COVID-19-suspected patient, Demment is required to wear an N95 respirator.
“Early on, I was told by a local ER doc, ‘If you don’t have the proper PPE, don’t do it, it’s not worth it,’” he said.
Demment said that issues in the supply chain have led to a more stringent distribution of N95 respirators at St. Luke’s Wood River. Per St. Luke’s current standard operating guidelines, he said, N95s are reserved for those caring for a critically ill patients with COVID-19, which often involves performing higher-risk, aerosol-generating procedures like intubation, extubation and oral suctioning.
When asked about N95 distribution, St. Luke’s Safety and Health Coordinator Stan Urban told the Express that any hearsay about respirator shortages is false.
“Without a doubt, our employees are properly protected with the right PPE when exposed to hazards, including COVID-19,” he said Monday.
St. Luke’s Wood River Public Relations Manager Joy Prudek said in a Monday interview that the hospital’s protocol for reuse and extended use of PPE equipment is in line with CDC guidelines. Those recommendations include prioritizing the use of N95s for care providers at high risk of infection and using alternative respirators, such as dust masks. The CDC also states that health care institutions can allow extended use or reuse of N95 respirators “when acceptable.”
“We continue, as a system, to strategize around proper conservation methods and that staff safety is assured,” Prudek said.
Watching the curve
After St. Luke’s Wood River closed its Medical Surgical floor on March 20, Demment and Canfield began to see a steep uptick in respiratory-related calls.
“The sudden large number of transfers needed quickly outpaced what one or two ambulance crews could handle,” Canfield said.
Around March 22, Demment saw a “huge spike” in COVID-19 patients needing to be transported from Ketchum to Twin Falls.
“We were averaging about eight to 14 transports per day,” he said.
Between March 22 and April 5, Demment said, a total of 55 patients were transported from St. Luke’s Wood River to either St. Luke’s Magic Valley or St. Luke’s Boise. (Air St. Luke’s handled 22 of those while Frontline took 11 calls, the Ketchum Fire Department 10, Wood River Fire & Rescue eight and Magic Valley Paramedics four.)
Out of Air St. Luke’s 22 calls during those two weeks, Demment handled 19—more than nine per week. Around April 3, Air St. Luke’s ground crews were taking between four and six patients per day; on April 6, Demment transported two patients.
One week later, on April 13, Demment said he was only needing to transport about one patient per day, if that.
“The ground transports to Twin Falls and Boise have continued to wane, to where we’re seeing one a day or one every two days,” he said Tuesday. “Knock on wood, we’re over the hump. I would attribute that to living in an educated, compliant community that cares about each other, and is therefore willing to shelter in place for the good of the whole.”
Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin—whom the Express could not directly email under city policy—voiced similar sentiment through Ketchum spokeswoman Lisa Enourato. At the peak of the valley’s COVID-19 surge, 29 positive COVID-19 tests were coming back every day, he said, but that number has dropped to about five positive tests per day.
“I would like to thank everyone in our community who has helped so diligently to flatten the curve,” he said in Enourato’s email. “This does not mean we are out of the outbreak, but we are once again able to manage the ambulance needs of the community.”
Canfield noted that between eight and 10 additional transfers were done via air ambulance from March 23 to April 11.
“According to [Lt. and paramedic] Seth Martin, the number of ground transports has recently decreased but the number of critical patients needing an air ambulance has increased,” she said.
Looking ahead
Due to the hospital’s low patient volume right now, Bemis said it’s been easy to keep COVID-19 patients and their assigned nurses physically apart from the others.
“As we fill up again, we’re going to do everything we can to continue to keep those patients separate,” he said.
Bemis added that he’s seen his fair share of “troubling” psychiatric cases lately, though this time of year is generally tough for those with pre-existing depression and anxiety, he said.
“It’s hard to tell what is COVID-19 [related] and what isn’t,” Bemis said. “I don’t have any concrete data, but it does seem like COVID-19 has been adding some gas to the fire.”
Demment agreed.
“Everyone’s feeling more stressed, especially service industry workers who are unemployed,” he said.
For the paramedic, meditation, prayer and working with his hands help keep him “saner” around the house.
“And then of course, exercise and being out in nature are extremely important to me,” he said.
In the scheme of things, Demment said, Blaine County’s battle against COVID-19—albeit serious—is “small potatoes” compared to New York City’s.
“We can all be grateful the situation here is nowhere as dire,” he said.
While appreciative of the community’s support, he said one narrative circulating in the valley feels inaccurate: that EMS personnel are heroes.
“I don’t feel like a hero. This is my job—I signed up knowing something like this could happen. Our crews are happy to be able to use our skills, schooling, knowledge and training. We each chose this profession, in part because if feels good to help people, and now is the time to do so.”
Instead, Demment said, the shout-outs should go to St. Luke’s Wood River cleaning crews and care providers in Twin Falls.
“[St. Luke’s Magic Valley] has graciously accepted over 40 Wood River Valley residents, and it’s my hope that we can help their community if they need to come to us,” he said.
He’s also found inspiration in residents who have gone above and beyond what’s expected: a local woman who purchased shaving kits for front-liners, for example, having read that masks are more effective after clean shaves. Another woman hand-sewed over 100 cloth masks for St. Luke’s Wood River employees.
“These altruistic folks deserve recognition and thanks,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In