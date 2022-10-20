22-09-28-boren's-ranch-roland.jpg (copy)

Ranch owner Michael Boren has refuted claims that his landing strip is a built-out “airport,” instead calling it an “irrigated pasture” that can help air ambulances and malfunctioning aircraft land safely. The area is listed on flight-tracking site FlightAware as “Hell Roaring Ranch Airport.”

A Custer County judge dismissed most of a defamation lawsuit from Stanley-area ranch owner Michael Boren on Tuesday afternoon, arguing that three out of four defendants named in his suit—including two Blaine County officials—had been protected by the First Amendment when they publicly criticized his application for a private airstrip last year.

Boren’s Hell Roaring Ranch sits on a scenic easement on the west side of state Highway 75, about 15 miles south of Stanley.

The remote site includes a $1.1 million private hangar built to house the ranch owner’s two-seat American Champion plane and six-seat Eurocopter helicopter, according to a report from ICF Builder Magazine.

Michael Boren told Custer County commissioners in April 2021 that he needed his Eurocopter AS350 “Squirrel” helicopter, pictured here, for ranching purposes.

