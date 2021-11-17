A 43-year-old Bellevue man was sentenced this month to six months in jail and three years of probation and ordered to successfully complete a drug court program after pleading guilty to two counts of felony drug possession in August.
Kevin H. Bothwell was sentenced on Nov. 1 to a 180-day jail term with work-release privileges and three years of supervised probation, according to court documents. Blaine County 5th District Court Judge Ned Williamson also ordered Bothwell to pay a $5,000 fine with $2,000 suspended, $1,746 in restitution to Idaho State Police Forensic Services for laboratory testing, $571 in court costs and $100 for DNA analysis.
Under the terms of his probation agreement, Bothwell must apply to Blaine County Drug Court, an intensive program that includes group therapy, frequent appearances in front of a judge and scrupulous drug testing and monitoring. He faces an underlying sentence of three years in custody as well as up to 30 days of discretionary jail time for violating any term or condition of probation.
Bothwell has until Dec. 15 to appeal Williamson’s judgment.
He was initially charged on Nov. 6, 2020, with felony possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and trafficking in marijuana, a felony. The latter charge was later dropped. Bothwell was also charged with three lesser misdemeanor offenses—possession of ketamine, possession of psilocybin mushrooms and possession of drug paraphernalia—which were dismissed as part of the plea agreement he entered into on Aug. 23.
His drug offenses stem from a police search of his house on Nov. 5, 2020, executed under a search warrant obtained the day before. According to court documents, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Enforcement Team found “multiple controlled substances” at Bothwell’s residence during the search, including 6.2 pounds of marijuana, 3 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine and 1.5 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms. The substances altogether had a street value of over $27,500.
Detectives also located “numerous pipes, bongs and needles,” rolls of cash and evidence of drug trafficking throughout the house, including a notebook that officers presumed to be a drug ledger, according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Sheriff’s Detective Steve Hansen.
At his sentencing hearing on Nov. 1, Bothwell issued a public apology and stated that he has completed a rehab treatment program, has passed over 100 drug tests, has maintained full-time employment and has “worked hard to turn [his] life around.”
Williamson recognized Bothwell’s effort but also said it looked like he had been “dealing quite a bit,” stressing that Bothwell dodged a “significant bullet” with trafficking charges.
