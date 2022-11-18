The Idaho Transportation Department on Tuesday unveiled a major $70 million road-widening and highway improvement project that would create a new four-lane corridor over a 10-mile stretch of state Highway 75.

The proposed project includes widening the 5.5-mile section of highway from East Fork stoplight to McKercher Boulevard in Hailey to five lanes across— including a center turn lane and 8-foot shoulders—and the 3-mile section of highway from Fox Acres Road to Kirtley Road in Bellevue to four lanes across, including a 4-foot median and 8-foot shoulders.

The ITD would also add a new stoplight at the Ohio Gulch intersection and build several new underground pedestrian underpasses linking a handful of new Mountain Rides stops to the BCRD’s Wood River Trail.

The Idaho Transportation Department has reported an increase in vehicle collisions on state Highway 75 between East Fork Road and Bellevue.
Major improvements are planned at Ohio Gulch, including a stoplight, park-and-ride lot, and pedestrian underpass.

