The Idaho Transportation Department on Tuesday unveiled a major $70 million road-widening and highway improvement project that would create a new four-lane corridor over a 10-mile stretch of state Highway 75.
The proposed project includes widening the 5.5-mile section of highway from East Fork stoplight to McKercher Boulevard in Hailey to five lanes across— including a center turn lane and 8-foot shoulders—and the 3-mile section of highway from Fox Acres Road to Kirtley Road in Bellevue to four lanes across, including a 4-foot median and 8-foot shoulders.
The ITD would also add a new stoplight at the Ohio Gulch intersection and build several new underground pedestrian underpasses linking a handful of new Mountain Rides stops to the BCRD’s Wood River Trail.
The department’s overarching goal is to alleviate daily morning and afternoon rush-hour backups in the two state Highway 75 segments—which the ITD anticipates will only worsen with future growth in traffic—and improve safety for motorists and pedestrians.
Between 2017 and 2021, there were 242 vehicle crashes from mid-valley south to Bellevue, according to an ITD safety study—around 70 recorded just last year.
“More crashes have occurred in the SH-75 corridor over the last six years, as traffic has increased,” the ITD stated on a display board. “Because of growth in the area, this trend is expected to continue unless actions are taken to improve safety and operations.”
Road-widening would be divided into phases and construction could begin as soon as 2024, according to ITD spokeswoman Jessica Williams.
“Our current projection is that these projects will begin as early as 2024, but we will be looking for opportunities to advance them if possible,” Williams told the Express. “At this stage in the process we have not yet determined which segment will go to construction first.”
As it stands, state Highway 75 runs five lanes across, including a center turn lane, from the traffic light at St. Luke’s Wood River to the light at East Fork Road. The road then narrows to four lanes across at the East Fork intersection—one lane heading south, two lanes heading north, and a center turn lane—and continues as a four-lane corridor for 5.5 miles to McKercher Boulevard, where it opens back up to five lanes with a center turn lane and two lanes in either direction.
After passing through downtown Hailey, the highway narrows from four lanes to two lanes across just south of the Fox Acres intersection. It continues as a two-lane rural highway for about three miles before expanding to four lanes across, including center turn lane, near Sun Valley Garden Center as it enters Bellevue.
Project representative David Butzier, a project engineer with the engineering firm AECOM, told the Express that the project could cost upwards of $70 million, not including the costs of buying right-of-way from private property owners who live along the highway.
Williams said the ITD is in the process of reaching out to potentially impacted property owners on either side of the road.
“At this point in the process we are still determining what the right-of-way needs are for the project and refining the cost estimates,” she said. “The department [will] make every effort to come to an agreeable resolution with property owners.”
Butzier said the ITD would need to acquire a small “10-to-20-foot” strip of land on both sides of the highway.
“Right now we’ve idenitifed over 100 parcels that we might need to get the right-of-way from, and we may be able to reduce that number a bit. But that’s a lot of ground to acquire,” he said. “The price of land up here isn’t inexpensive.”
Butzier added that the ITD would get an appraisal done for each parcel and identify how much land is needed as part of the initial design process.
“If a property owner doesn’t like ITD’s appraisal they can get their own appraisal, and [ITD] would usually negotiate between those two numbers,” he said. “If they can’t come to an agreement, then the property would go to condemnation—but we will try to avoid that.”
Williams confirmed that the ITD at this point will not need to acquire any land from the city of Hailey or Blaine County. She said the Fox Acres-to-Bellevue section of highway would be widened to the east, where the ITD already has “adequate” right-of-way, rather than to the west, where the runway at Friedman Memorial Airport is located.
Butzier said the project design and “hopefully” construction would be funded through the ITD’s Transportation Expansion & Congestion Mitigation (TECM) program, an $80 million annual fund created through Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” initative to modernize highway infrastructure.
Williams said other proposed ITD projects in south-central Idaho eligible for TECM funding include a road-widening project between Jerome and Twin Falls and a major upgrade to the I-84 Burley and Heyburn interchanges.
“We’ll have to finish the design and go to the [Idaho Transportation] Board, and they’ll ultimately decide what gets funded,” Butzier said. “But they seem to be supportive of doing this project. It’s not a done deal, but we’re pretty positive we’ll get this.”
Stoplights proposed at Ohio Gulch, Greenhorn
Department representatives also shared on Tuesday that the ITD is planning to move ahead with a stoplight at Ohio Gulch—a longtime ask from Blaine County commissioners and mid-valley residents, many of whom have raised concerns about serious crashes or near-collisions at the intersection.
Last December, the ITD said the Ohio Gulch intersection did not meet the criteria for a signal. However, Williams said new traffic counts were collected this past summer and subsequent analyis of those counts indicated that several warrants were in fact met and it would be “beneficial to move forward with a signal.”
“There are eight warrants in total, all of which do not need to be met to place a signal,” Williams said, adding that some warrants include pedestrian volume and crash statistics.
Williams also said that the ITD had done traffic modeling using delay of speed as a measure of congestion. The study revealed the need for road-widening mid-valley and projected major afternoon delays by 2050 if no action is taken.
The worst backup would occur in the 4:15-5:15 p.m. time window from East Fork Road to Ohio Gulch Road, with delays bringing vehicle speeds down “between 5 and 15 mph below the speed limit,” the study found.
The department is additionally planning to add a new traffic signal near the Greenhorn fire station, which would activate when fire vehicles pull out of the facility, Williams said.
The ITD would also be replacing and relocating stoplights at the McKercher Boulevard, Fox Acres Road, Countryside Boulevard and Woodside Boulevard intersections to accomodate road widening, she said.
Underpasses would resemble structure at hospital
The ITD is also planning to partner with Mountain Rides on a $15.53 million pedestrian access project—titled “Wood River Valley Mobility Corridor Improvements”—which would coincide with other construction work.
The project has already received $12.4 million in federal funding from a U.S. Department of Transportation grant secured by Mountain Rides this year. It would add northbound and southbound bus service for the Starweather, Heatherlands and The Meadows residential developments, including bus shelters on both sides of the highway at the Ohio Gulch intersection and across from Broadway Run.
Each stop would have underground tunnels constructed below the highway to allow bikers and pedestrians to safely cross in either direction.
Project plans additionally call for building a park-and-ride lot on the east side of the highway, just north of Ohio Gulch Road where the Idaho Transportation Department owns the right-of-way.
At Ohio Gulch, the proposed underpass would connect the southbound bus shelter on the west side of the highway with the new park-and-ride lot on the east side. The concept at The Meadows would be similar, minus the parking lot.
Williams said the underpasses themselves would run on ITD right-of-way, but it wasn’t yet clear which party would have to buy pedestrian easements in order to connect the underpasses to trails or local roads.
“We are currently in conversations with Blaine County Recreation District regarding this but have yet to solidify an agreement, which will occur later in the process,” she said.
The ITD is currently conducting an environmental reevaluation of its original 2008 record-of-decision on state Highway 75 improvements, titled “SH-75 Timmerman to Ketchum.” The reevaluation will look at how road widening would potentially impact wildlife, wetlands, homeowners, cultural resources and historic sites.
Comments can be submitted through Dec. 15 via email, to info@SH75.com; made over the phone at 760-831-6227; or mailed to Jessica Williams, ITD Public Information Officer, 216 S. Date Street, Shoshone, ID 83352.
To learn more about the project, visit the virtual online open house at https://sh75.azurewebsites.net. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It’s long past time to add an elevated section at Peregrine Ranch to reduce the ongoing elk carnage.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In