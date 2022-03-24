Representatives from the Idaho Transportation Department will share new restriping plans for the Ohio Gulch intersection during an informational meeting on Wednesday, March 30, from 5-7 p.m. at The Valley Club Clubhouse, 100 Club View Drive North, in Hailey.
Starting in May, department crews are planning to add a merge-taper lane at the intersection for vehicles turning left from Ohio Gulch Road and merging into southbound traffic, according to ITD District Engineer Jesse Barrus.
Public comment will be taken at the meeting.
“We will share our plan both short-term and long-term, where we're at and what we've done since we visited last, and just listen to the local residents at Ohio Gulch to see what kind of things are on everybody's mind,” Barrus said. “We will have members of our executive team and communications team there, myself and staff.”
The department has also invited Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In