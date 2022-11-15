22-11-09-highway-75-snow-plow-1-roland.jpg (copy)

A snowplow clears the road south of Ketchum on Monday, Nov. 7.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Idaho Transportation Department will host an open-house meeting in Hailey today, Tuesday, Nov. 15, to share updated design plans for roadway improvements the department is considering for a stretch of state Highway 75 from Bellevue to Gimlet.

The meeting will be held at the Community Campus Building, 1050 Fox Acres Road, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Individuals are welcome to drop in anytime to review displays, speak with members of the project team, and provide comments on the project,” the ITD stated.

