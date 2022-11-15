The Idaho Transportation Department will host an open-house meeting in Hailey today, Tuesday, Nov. 15, to share updated design plans for roadway improvements the department is considering for a stretch of state Highway 75 from Bellevue to Gimlet.
The meeting will be held at the Community Campus Building, 1050 Fox Acres Road, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Individuals are welcome to drop in anytime to review displays, speak with members of the project team, and provide comments on the project,” the ITD stated.
Specific design elements under consideration for future projects include widening the highway, improving select intersections, and evaluating pedestrian/bike underpasses and transit pullouts.
“The comments we receive will help us refine potential design solutions,” ITD Project Manager Mark Campbell said. “We encourage people to find the most convenient way to comment on the preliminary design options we’re presenting.”
Some long-range plans for the stretch of road include the following:
- Adding a protective surface coating on Highway 75 between Bellevue and Hailey in 2023.
- Identifying and installing further safety enhancements at Timmerman Junction in southern Blaine County, where Highway 75 intersects with Highway 20, in 2025.
- Reconstructing about six miles of Highway 75 from Cobblestone Lane, near the northern edge of Hailey, north to Timber Way, just north of the East Fork intersection, in two projects scheduled for 2027.
