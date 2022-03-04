Representatives from the Idaho Transportation Department on Thursday announced the department’s plans to rehabilitate the roadway on state Highway 75 near Golden Eagle subdivision and construct accessible curb ramps in Hailey next week, with a more extensive highway repaving project and restriping work at Ohio Gulch to follow in April and May.
The series of projects—announced during a regional transportation committee meeting Thursday morning—begins on Monday, March 7, starting with the mid-valley roadway repair work and curb-ramp construction in north Hailey.
According to District Engineer Jesse Barrus, road repair will be focused around the Big Wood River bridge south of Greenhorn Gulch Road.
"There is no specific pothole repair. All the pavement is being rehabilitated in the confines of this project," Barrus wrote in an email to the Express. "At the bridge we are digging down and replacing all the pavement and base to improve the transition onto the bridge."
District Project Manager Nathan Jerke told the transportation committee on Thursday that traffic at the bridge “should be down to one lane in either direction” on Monday.
“This is just to help get that pavement back to a decent riding condition," Barrus added.
Meanwhile, curb repair work in Hailey next week will focus on upgrading pedestrian ramps at the McKercher Boulevard intersection, bringing them into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Jerke said both construction projects “will have some traffic impact, but it won’t be huge.”
“This was just fresh to us, confirmed to us yesterday [Wednesday, March 2] during a pre-construction meeting with the general contractor, Western Construction,” he told the committee. "That's the [reason] for the lagging information."
‘Hailey North’ project scheduled in April
More extensive mill-and-inlay repaving work on state Highway 75 is planned for April, weather depending, Jerke and Barrus said.
The project, called “Hailey North,” will begin when road temperatures rise, likely at the start of the month, they said. It will span from the McKercher Boulevard intersection in Hailey north to the East Fork Road intersection.
“The plan is to begin north of Buttercup Road first, get that northern half done, and then work south of Buttercup on the second half, utilizing Buttercup for a one-way detour,” Jerke said.
Barrus said “flyers or postcards” will be mailed out to residents explaining the project.
ITD to gather input from Ohio Gulch residents
Also at the meeting, Barrus announced a “modified restriping plan” at the Ohio Gulch intersection that he later confirmed will begin in May. Department crews will add a merge-taper lane at the intersection for vehicles turning left from Ohio Gulch Road and merging into southbound traffic, he said.
“This is something that we heard pretty loud and clear from some of the outreach that we've done and some of the comments that I've received,” he said.
Barrus said that he has planned a stakeholder meeting with Ohio Gulch residents on Wednesday, March 30, to go over the new plan and take public comment. A location for the meeting has not been determined, he said.
“We will share our plan both short-term and long-term, where we're at and what we've done since we visited last, and just listen to the local residents at Ohio Gulch to see what kind of things are on everybody's mind,” he said. “We will have members of our executive team and communications team there, myself and staff.”
Barrus added that the department has invited Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin to attend.
“We're super excited to continue to give some attention to this corridor and make it a little better. It's all in an effort to make people's lives a little smoother,” he said. “Safety is the number-one priority, and we hear that loud and clear.”
A press release from the ITD following Thursday's meeting did not mention the restriping project.
“It is not specifically mentioned because the striping is a smaller part of the whole project and will be needed as a result of the existing pavement being milled up and overlaid," Barrus wrote in an email. "The striping will not be until the anticipated end of the project which will be in May."
Other transportation news:
- • The regional ITD District 4 will host a meet-and-greet and open mic session with ITD board members on March 23 at 1 p.m. at the Burley Convention Center, Barrus reported Thursday. “Attendance is encouraged. We really want engagement,” he said.
- • Blaine County Road Master Steve Thompson reported that Blaine County has nine ailing bridges and plans to apply for state funding to either repair or replace them. The grants would come out of Gov. Little’s $200 million infrastructure repair budget.
- • Sawtooth National Forest District Ranger Kurt Nelson reported that the Forest Service is planning on replacing the temporary Warm Springs bridge 8 miles beyond the pavement end. The replacement bridge was installed after the Beaver Creek Fire in 2013.
- • Traffic counting will continue at the Ohio Gulch intersection to determine if a signal is warranted there. Barrus said “more rounds” of traffic counts are scheduled in the spring to get a snapshot of traffic patterns.
- • Sun Valley Community Development Director Brittany Skelton reported that the city is planning on resurfacing the Saddle Road and Dollar Road intersection next year and upgrading its signal. The road was turned over to the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley from the ITD last year.
- • Jerke also reported that the ITD's “Ketchum North” project has passed final design review and will begin in 2024. The project will involve repaving the highway from the Saddle Road intersection north to the SNRA headquarters and will repair a “sagging” culvert near Lake Creek Road. Jerke explained that beaver dams in ponds on the northbound side of the road, which connect to the Big Wood River on the southbound side through the culvert, have caused springtime “washouts” and road damage since the early 90s.
(3) comments
Please put Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin in a small car and have her repeatedly demonstrate the turning lanes during rush hour traffic.
She will be your governor soon. You should get in your small car and leave the state.
The polls say otherwise.
Little is decently popular and any sane independent or Democrat is a registered Republican for the primary.
