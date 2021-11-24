It's White, But It's Thin

Members of the White family from Hailey walk toward Galena Lodge north of Ketchum on Saturday. The lodge opened Friday, but with thin snow cover. Manager Kyle Oldemeyer said the restaurant is serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but no trails have been groomed and most trail users are hiking. “You can ski a little bit,” Oldemeyer said, but I’d bring rock skis.” He said that if no substantial snow falls, the lodge will probably switch to a Friday-Sunday schedule after Thanksgiving.

