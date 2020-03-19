Updated 6:30 p.m.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued a Shelter in Place Order for Blaine County residents to remain home in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
“Shelter in place means all individuals should stay home unless they need to perform essential activities or go to work to provide essential business and government services,” a Facebook post from Blaine County states.
“Many activities may continue. Individuals may still go to the grocery store, pick up food to go at restaurants, and recreate outside provided they follow social distancing practices. This is not a time to panic and hoard supplies.”
Essential businesses such as grocery stores, gas stations, banks, laundromats and dry cleaners and childcare will remain open per the Order.
Gatherings of individuals out of the house are generally prohibited and when interacting with people outside of their homes, maintain a six feet distance from one another.
Updated 5:25 p.m.
South Central Public Health District confirmed in an email at 5:15 p.m. that Blaine County now has 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
According to the district, six of the new cases are male, one in his 30s, four in their 40s and one in his 50s. Six cases are female, one under 20, two in their 30s, two in their 50s and one in her 70s.
In total, Blaine County now has 17 individual cases of coronavirus.
One person’s home is not Idaho. That person relocated to their home state and the numbers on the health district’s website show 16 cases in Blaine County because that individual’s home state is taking over the investigation.
***
Original Story
Blaine County is now declaring at least 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, two of which are health care providers, according to Idaho Governor Brad Little.
Little confirmed during a press conference at 5 p.m. that there is community spread and has ordered a state of isolation for the county. What that declaration specifically means, Little said, is still being figured out, but there will continue to be access to grocery stores and health providers.
This story is being updated as it continues to develop 5:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
good thing we closed the airport last wek when we found this out. :eyeroll
So you are reporting you have no idea what you are reporting!
What part Of “This story is being updated as it continues to develop 5:15 p.m“ is unclear? Save your snark for something else.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In