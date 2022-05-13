'Inundated' by complaints, Hailey scales up traffic surveillance

The Hailey Police Department is using a randomly placed motion-activated camera to track speeding trends, document which vehicles are going fastest and obtain license plate numbers amid an ongoing “inundation” of traffic complaints, Hailey Police Chief Steve England reported Monday.
The camera records license plate information, speed and time of day—information the city has used to follow up with drivers through educational warnings in the mail. Some officers have hand-delivered warnings to drivers, England said.
“This is obviously time-consuming, but we’ve had a huge surge of traffic in the last 12 to 15 months since COVID has lifted and everything has picked back up,” England said Monday.
Most “habitual speeding” has been documented on Quigley Road and the north end of Main Street, he added.
Since last August, the city has used six reactive speed signs and a radar trailer linked to a central database, allowing police officers and Public Works Department staff to monitor the average speed of any street segment in town and direct patrol officers to those areas.
Public Works Director Brian Yeager said that his department has been moving reactive signs around every few weeks and changing the camera location based on police input.
“The camera generating these photos has recently been mounted on the radar trailer, but we can actually mount it anywhere—to utility poles, reactive speed signs—or affix it to random objects so it’s not necessarily noticeable,” Yeager said. “We are continuing to shuffle the reactive speed signs, which has been quite effective. I hope to have the program well refined before summer traffic hits.”
England said the police department can’t issue citations based off the motion-generated photos because drivers can’t be clearly identified, but habitual offenders are added to a “frequent speeder” log kept by patrol officers.
“Once we run the plate at the office and check that it is linked to the right make and color, we will get the address of the respective registered vehicle owner and mail out [the warning],” he explained. “Assistant Chief Todd Peck updates the log every two weeks, so [in the event] patrol officers pull over a car on the list for a discretionary warning—10, 9, 8 miles over the speed limit—they can issue a citation.”
England said “about 20 cars” have been added to the log in the last two weeks.
“People are obviously pleased that there is no fine attached,” he said.
“I think this is the best approach we could be taking,” Mayor Martha Burke told England and Yeager on Monday. “I know the community is appreciative of this.” ￼
The message seems to be pedestrians beware, speeding is sanctioned in Hailey.
