Faced with an unforeseen revenue boost from building permits, local-option taxes and federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the Hailey City Council voted on Monday to increase the city’s fiscal 2022 budget by $1.13 million for a grand total of $17.23 million.
The $1.13 million in unexpected revenue also includes mutual aid payouts to the city for past deployments to regional fires, City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said in a presentation.
“We were fortunate enough to see more revenue than we anticipated, and need to let everyone know that we’re going to spend it,” Mayor Martha Burke said Monday.
The mid-year budget increase will fund salary increases for all city employees, including library, police, fire, street and park department, public works department, administrative department and community development department staff, Horowitz said.
Pay raises will start at 3% for Horowitz, Hailey Police Department Chief Steve England and Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge; increase to 6% to 10% for administrative heads and department specialists; and top out at 15% to 16% for seasonal and temporary employees, equipment operators and library technicians.
“It is crucial that we keep these people, with the experience they have, in our community,” Councilman Juan Martinez said.
Horowitz said that she noticed a pattern of city employees, particularly in the public works department, resigning and moving on to higher-paying jobs starting in March.
“The biggest change is making our salaries more competitive. We have talked about the troubles that we’ve had, of people leaving for better paying jobs, and [decided] that lower salaries would need to be brought up more significantly,” she said. “We hope this will help us fill openings in the public works and police departments and other social service agencies.”
How will funds be spent?
Local-option tax revenue—sourced from Hailey’s 3% tax on hotel room, rental car and short-term rental bookings, 2% tax on alcoholic drinks and 1% tax on restaurant food—accounts for most of Hailey’s budget increase, at $500,000. The “tourist” tax was first implemented in 2006 to offset the budgetary impacts of hosting large numbers of visitors, and has since brought in about $7.4 million for the city.
- Of the $500,000 in LOT revenue, $300,000 will go toward a snowblower. The remaining balance will fund salary increases for city employees ($104,000) and commercial air service improvements via the Sun Valley Air Service Board ($96,000), according to Horowitz’s presentation. (The Air Service Board levies a “1% for Air” tax on car rentals and hotel bookings in Hailey to support flights out of Friedman Memorial Airport.)
- Of the $204,000 in construction permit revenue, more than half will support building inspection fees ($138,000). The remainder will fund city employee salary increases ($66,400).
- Of the mutual aid revenue ($113,250), $63,000 will go toward the purchase of a new fire pumper truck and $50,000 will fund renovations to an existing wildland fire truck.
- All of the city’s budgeted ARPA revenue for this year ($311,000) will fund previously sidelined capital projects, including a $100,000 renovation to Heagle Park Pavilion and $95,000 worth of intersection safety improvements. The city’s total share of ARPA funds is $1.8 million.
“I agree that with the inflation and cost of living [increasing], these salary increases are necessary. We also need to plan for new equipment as we grow as a city,” Councilwoman Heidi Husbands said. “I’m happy with this amendment and think it’s justified.”
Councilwoman Kaz Thea said she had hoped to see some of the new revenue allocated for river restoration projects but will “hold out” for that in fiscal 2023.
“I think we have thought this through at length,” Thea said prior to her vote. ￼
"We need to let everyone know that we’re going to spend it". Here's a novel idea: set up a rainy day fund for when the next economic downturn comes, and don't rely on bonds to bail out the city when we need things like a new water treatment plant. Let's start with nixing the Town Square and campground, both of which were rejected by the voters.
