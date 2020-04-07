The Wood River Fire and Rescue Department is now collecting masks, face shields, hoods and isolation gowns to help meet healthcare workers’ needs for personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak, the department announced Monday.
Specialized equipment—which will go directly to Blaine County fire and EMS agencies—can be dropped off at the department’s Station No. 1, 117 E. Walnut St. in Hailey, during regular business hours.
“If you have the time and talent and resources to manufacture [personal protective equipment] for our people, we want to encourage you to do so and bring it by the collection point in Hailey,” Blaine County Medical Director Terry O’Connor said in a prepared statement.
The Wood River Fire and Rescue supply drive began after numerous residents and business owners reached out to the department, inquiring how they could help, Fire Chief Ron Bateman said in a press release.
“The expertise in Blaine County is wide and deep,” Bateman said.
Some donations have come from those with close links to the department, like Lisa Bailet, Commissioner Jay Bailet’s wife, who recently sewed over 100 face shields. They’ve also come from thousands of miles away—on Friday, the department shared on Facebook that it received a shipment of 20 homemade, “but incredibly effective,” face shields from Indiana.
Another supply drive is in swing in Hailey. Since late last month, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has been collecting gear for the valley’s healthcare providers and essential workers, including grocery clerks, pharmacists and police officers. Items being accepted at the Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building front doors, 1650 Aviation Dr. in Hailey, are as follows:
- Clear face shields
- Disposable gowns
- Eye protection and goggles
- Face shields
- Respirator masks
- Shoe covers/booties
- Sterile and non-sterile gloves
- Surgical masks
For more information on what can be donated, contact Wood River Fire & Rescue at 208-788-5577 or the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office at 208-788-5555.
