Hailey City Hall
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Hailey City Council on Monday approved Mayor Martha Burke’s five nominees to the city’s new Housing Steering Committee, which will meet twice monthly to decide how the city’s new “0.5% for Housing” tax revenue will be allocated and keep the council up to date on their discussions.

The applicants were pre-selected by Burke before the meeting, she said, to represent a spectrum of “ages, backgrounds and knowledge.”

The position “comes with a great deal of learning and commitment,” Burke said. “This will change the history of Hailey.”

Martha Burke

Martha Burke
Blanca Romero (copy)

Blanca Romero-Green

ejones@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments