The Hailey City Council on Monday approved Mayor Martha Burke’s five nominees to the city’s new Housing Steering Committee, which will meet twice monthly to decide how the city’s new “0.5% for Housing” tax revenue will be allocated and keep the council up to date on their discussions.
The applicants were pre-selected by Burke before the meeting, she said, to represent a spectrum of “ages, backgrounds and knowledge.”
The position “comes with a great deal of learning and commitment,” Burke said. “This will change the history of Hailey.”
The new committee members are Kristen Bryson, front of house manager at Café Della; Daryl Fauth, co-chair of the Blaine County Charitable Fund and president of Blaine County Title; Jordan Fitzgerald, a junior architect at RLB Architecture; Blanca Romero Green, program manager at The Hunger Coalition; and Brent Householder, human resources and finance director at Mountain Humane.
A total of 18 individuals submitted letters of interest, according to City Administrator Lisa Horowitz, but the city “didn’t want to cut out interested parties.”
The 13 Hailey residents not chosen for the steering committee will join a broader citizens’ advisory committee, which will meet every four to six weeks through the spring of 2024 and provide input to the steering committee, Horowitz said.
“I personally am thrilled to have such a diverse group,” she said.
The larger citizen’s advisory committee includes Steve Crosser, Kirsten Dehart, Ron Hayes, Christian Hovey, Anna Mathieu, Nancy Mendelsohn, Matthew Neal, Paola Ornelas, Arthur Rubenfeld, Anthony Schnider, Sarah Seppa, Salongo Wendland and Kris Wirth.
Like its northern neighbors, Hailey adds a “1% for Air” local-option tax to hotel rooms, motel rooms, short-term rentals and car rentals. Up until to the May election, the city sent all of its “1% for Air” local-option tax funds to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which is tasked with distributing the tourist-generated income to two of Blaine County’s core marketing organizations: Visit Sun Valley and Fly Sun Valley Alliance.
Last month at the polls, though, Hailey residents were presented with a ballot measure asking whether half of the city’s annual “1% for Air” tax revenue should be redirected towards workforce housing instead of air service and tourism. The answer was a resounding “yes”; the measure passed with an 85% majority.
With the new tax structure in place, Hailey will invest half of its“1% for Air” tax revenue in marketing the Wood River Valley to tourists and increasing commercial flight options in and out of Friedman Memorial Airport. The other half of the revenue will be deposited into a dedicated fund for local housing efforts.
Had the ballot measure not passed, Hailey would have sent upwards of $157,000 to the Air Service Board this year from its 2022 local-option tax collections. With its passing, the Air Service Board will receive $78,500 from the city, and the Housing Steering Committee will determine the beneficiaries of the other $78,500 portion. ￼
I hope Hailey learns from Ketchum's mistakes, as well as the mistakes of Aspen and other mountain towns. If you really want WORKFORCE housing, you cannot finance it with federal tax dollars. We did that with Northwood Place--a nice retirement community now. And we did it with Bluebird. Which will also eventually be retiree housing, Survey your employers to find out what kinds of employees they are short. Ketchum has never done that. Then build the kind of housing that makes sense for the workforce. Focus on workers, not just income levels. Don't, as Ketchum has done, redefine of the word "workforce" to include people who have chosen not to work. Don't spend more money on overhead than you do on housing. Don't, as Ketchum has done, put low-income housing on your most valuable commercial real estate. Don't, as Ketchum has done and plans to do more of, destroy the character of your commercial core to put up apartment complexes. Don't destroy the feel of Hailey by putting up four story buildings straight up from the curb. Keep the wedding cake requirement and Residential crowds out retail. Because Hailey is so much larger, less dense and has so much more developable land than Ketchum, it has a different sent of constraints, so its housing solutions must be unique to its own challenges. But most of all, if you think all of this advice is worthless, don't sell out Hailey to out-of-town developers who only care how much money they can make off of you, as our Mayor and City Council did with the six-story Marriott coming to Ketchum. Good luck!
