Early voting, 2022 primary

Sharon and Russ Williams vote early at the Old Blaine County Courthouse in Hailey during the May 2022 primary.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for Idahoans to request absentee ballots for the May 16 election.

Idaho voters can make their request through the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office or by visiting a county elections office.

Idaho voters have until 11 days prior to an election to make their request for an absentee ballot. Idaho does not require a reason for voting absentee. (Voters may also submit requests by mail, but it’s unlikely a mail-in request would reach election officials in time for this Friday’s deadline.)

Load comments