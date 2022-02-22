On Thursday, the State Board of Education voted unanimously to waive Idaho’s requirement that high school students must take a college entrance exam in order to graduate.
The proposal by the state board is pending before the Idaho Legislature this session.
Under the current rule, all Idaho students must take either the SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) or the ACT (American College Testing) as a prerequisite for graduation. Most high school juniors take the SAT because a state contract provides students with free SAT-prep and a free test.
Last June, the State Board of Education dropped college exams as a statewide requirement for state colleges and universities, and the required test has been questioned by some in terms of its value in assessing Idaho high school students’ college readiness relative to their peers across the country.
Board member Sherri Ybarra, superintendent of public instruction, advocates the permanent removal of the requirement.
“I don’t think it should be a graduation requirement,” she said, “but the access and ability to take the college entrance exam should be available to all of our students.”
“Idaho students’ SAT performance is hard to compare to results in other states, where the test is optional and therefore only taken by motivated students who prepare for the exam,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “Idaho students, too, should have the option.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Why have any requirements at all? They are all unfair for students in #52 for school funding (behind every other state, and Puerto Rico and DC). How could we possibly expect Idaho public school graduates to compete with those from the rest of the country? Let's make it more fair; that will really be good for our children.
Thanks for this info, Perry. I'd love to be able to tell family and friends this but need to know where it came from. Could you please provide documentation? Thanks so much.
Around 80% of colleges/universities are no longer requiring the SAT or ACT. Could be a change mainly because of Covid issues, but perhaps it will remain.
Saves everyone some money … except for all of the testing companies that make a millions off of schools and have a contingent of lobbyists.
Always thought it was a mediocre way to judge a young adult who’s starting. There’s no way to actually judge a persons intelligence , this has been, is and was the standard for many years. Hopefully we find gold and diamonds.
Where do you send your kids Perry?
Idaho is taking this action as the state typically ranks in the lowest quartile nationally. Apparently the politicians find that embarassing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In