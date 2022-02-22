On Thursday, the State Board of Education voted unanimously to waive Idaho’s requirement that high school students must take a college entrance exam in order to graduate.

The proposal by the state board is pending before the Idaho Legislature this session.

Under the current rule, all Idaho students must take either the SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) or the ACT (American College Testing) as a prerequisite for graduation. Most high school juniors take the SAT because a state contract provides students with free SAT-prep and a free test.

Last June, the State Board of Education dropped college exams as a statewide requirement for state colleges and universities, and the required test has been questioned by some in terms of its value in assessing Idaho high school students’ college readiness relative to their peers across the country.

Idaho Department of Education

Board member Sherri Ybarra, superintendent of public instruction, advocates the permanent removal of the requirement.

“I don’t think it should be a graduation requirement,” she said, “but the access and ability to take the college entrance exam should be available to all of our students.”

“Idaho students’ SAT performance is hard to compare to results in other states, where the test is optional and therefore only taken by motivated students who prepare for the exam,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “Idaho students, too, should have the option.” ￼

