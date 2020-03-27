With more than 200 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Idaho and the state’s unemployment rate rapidly rising, Gov. Brad Little announced new steps on Friday to expedite the unemployment application process and make funds available for health care supplies.
The state announced Thursday that 13,341 new claims were filed for unemployment insurance benefits this week, a 1,200% increase from the previous week.
On Friday, Little signed a proclamation to address the surge in unemployment insurance applications. The proclamation:
- Waives the one-week waiting period for eligible applicants
- Gives people an additional 14 days to appeal claims decisions beyond the normal 14 days
- Makes it easier for claimants to be considered job-attached if they have been laid off due to COVID-19, as long as the employer provides “reasonable assurance of a return to work” and the claimant is “able and available for suitable work”
- Considers claimants to have met the available-for-work criteria if they are isolated and unavailable to work at the request of a medical professional, their employer, or their local health district, and if they will be returning to their employer
- Gives employers an additional 14 days to appeal claims decisions beyond the normal 14 days
- Waives the charge to businesses who pay a quarterly unemployment tax when employees are laid off due to coronavirus
“I want to stress to my fellow Idahoans, we will get through this,” Little said in a press conference Friday afternoon.
The proclamation is already in effect, retroactively starting March 8.
Little also signed two executive orders Friday: one that will transfer $39.3 million from the state’s dedicated tax relief fund to the state’s Disaster Emergency Account, and another to reduce non-coronavirus spending from the state’s General Fund by one percent.
The $39.3 million may be used to purchase health care supplies such as personal protective equipment, ventilators, rapid test kits, lab supplies, and hospital beds. The state expects to receive at least $1.25 billion in coronavirus aid from the federal government, Little said, but the money from the tax relief fund will allow Idaho to purchase needed supplies right away.
By directing state agencies to shave one percent off their budget for this fiscal year, Little said he expects to save the state about $40 million. That money will likely be used to make up for the expected loss in state revenue from taxes, the governor said.
“While the impact of the pandemic on state revenue collection is yet unknown, we must do everything we can to make sure the state is positioned for long term success,” Little said.
