Idaho this week began to distribute federal COVID-19 relief funds to cities with a population of fewer than 50,000 people, Gov. Brad Little announced Monday.
Small cities have started receiving their share of the $54 million in funding received by the state through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the governor’s office. Local governments can use the money to respond to COVID-19 or to invest in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
“The funds going to cities starting today add to the significant investments we’ve already made in infrastructure to support the next generation of Idahoans,” Little said in a statement Monday. “I urge cities to leverage these dollars for investments that will reduce the property tax burden that Idahoans will face in the future.”
Local governments can register to receive the funding through an online ARPA portal at transparent.idaho.gov. Any city in the state of Idaho with a population of fewer than 50,000 people and that is not otherwise receiving direct funding from the U.S. Treasury may request to receive funding.
This is the first wave of funding to be delivered to Idaho cities through the ARPA. Another $54 million will be distributed to cities next year, according to the governor’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In