Idaho’s unemployment rate held steady at 3% from May through June, the Idaho Department of Labor reported last week.
Total employment in the state grew to 875,305, up 0.1%, while total unemployment dropped 0.8% in June, the department reported.
Idaho’s labor force grew by 0.1% to 902,408, marking three consecutive months of gains. The labor force participation rate—of people working or looking for work—decreased from 62.7% to 62.6%.
In June, Idaho’s nonfarm payroll jobs jumped to 789,700, up 0.8% from 783,500 in May. Industries showing job gains included information (up 6.9%), state government (up 3.8%), natural resources (up 2.6%), accommodation and food services (up 1.7%), construction (up 1.4%), education and health services (up 1.1%), finance and insurance (up 1%), local government (up 0.7%), professional and business services (up 0.6%), and durable goods manufacturing (up 0.3%).
Five industries experienced job declines in June: federal government (down 4.3%), entertainment and recreation (down 1.5%), real estate and leasing (down 0.9%), nondurable goods manufacturing (down 0.3%), and retail (down 0.1%).
Year-over-year statistics indicate a continued rebound from economic lulls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Total unemployment dropped 56.3% from June 2020, to 27,103, as Idahoans out-of-work due to COVID-19 returned to work. Idaho’s nonfarm jobs increased 6.8% from June 2020, with every major sector showing increases, the department reported. Leisure and hospitality—the most affected industry during the pandemic—was 17.5% above where it was one year ago and 0.6% above its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.
Nationally, June’s unemployment rate increased from 5.8% to 5.9%, with the number of unemployed up 169,844, to 9.5 million. The nation’s labor force increased by 151,000, to 161 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 850,000, to 145.8 million.
